Vasilisa
- Experts
-
Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 17.10
- Updated: 1 September 2025
- Activations: 8
In the modern world of technology, neural networks are becoming a key element in various fields, including financial trading on the Forex market. This innovative neural network is a powerful tool designed to improve trading and improve the efficiency of financial decisions.
We bring to your attention Vasilisa tests exclusively with a modeling quality of 99% on tick quotes since January 2015, so that you can verify for yourself the high results of its work over a long period of time!
Get more information about advisors, indicators and other aspects of trading by subscribing to our channel:
Recommendations for use
- Currency pair: EURUSD
- Timeframe: H1
- Minimum deposit: $1000
- 24/7 virtual hosting (VPS) with low latency.
- Works better on accounts with low spreads
Let Vasilisa guide you to financial heights, where every transaction is a step towards your financial triumph.