Vasilisa is a professional fully automatic advisor using neural networks, adapted for trading the most popular currency pair EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.





In the modern world of technology, neural networks are becoming a key element in various fields, including financial trading on the Forex market. This innovative neural network is a powerful tool designed to improve trading and improve the efficiency of financial decisions.

Vasilisa is an advanced artificial intelligence-based system capable of forecasting financial markets with high accuracy. A neural network is capable of analyzing large amounts of data and identifying hidden patterns. Our trading robot is constantly updated, learning from new data and trading experience. This provides it with the ability to adapt to changing market conditions and maintain high profits in the future. Vasilisa is capable of conducting in-depth risk analysis, taking into account various factors such as market volatility, macroeconomic events and news. The advisor has a unique protection system that effectively prevents the impact of sudden price reversals, slippages and spread widening.





All settings are already built into the advisor, so you don’t need to waste time on optimization. Just install the advisor in the terminal and apply it to the EURUSD currency pair.





We bring to your attention Vasilisa tests exclusively with a modeling quality of 99% on tick quotes since January 2015, so that you can verify for yourself the high results of its work over a long period of time! Get more information about advisors, indicators and other aspects of trading by subscribing to our channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper

Recommendations for use

Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $1000

24/7 virtual hosting (VPS) with low latency.

Works better on accounts with low spreads

If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us and we will be happy to help you.





Let Vasilisa guide you to financial heights, where every transaction is a step towards your financial triumph.

PS Attention! The original of this advisor is sold only on the MQL5 website! Do not buy fakes from third-party resources under any circumstances!



