Vasilisa

Vasilisa is a professional fully automatic advisor using neural networks, adapted for trading the most popular currency pair EURUSD on the H1 timeframe.

In the modern world of technology, neural networks are becoming a key element in various fields, including financial trading on the Forex market. This innovative neural network is a powerful tool designed to improve trading and improve the efficiency of financial decisions.

Vasilisa is an advanced artificial intelligence-based system capable of forecasting financial markets with high accuracy. A neural network is capable of analyzing large amounts of data and identifying hidden patterns. Our trading robot is constantly updated, learning from new data and trading experience. This provides it with the ability to adapt to changing market conditions and maintain high profits in the future. Vasilisa is capable of conducting in-depth risk analysis, taking into account various factors such as market volatility, macroeconomic events and news. The advisor has a unique protection system that effectively prevents the impact of sudden price reversals, slippages and spread widening.

All settings are already built into the advisor, so you don’t need to waste time on optimization. Just install the advisor in the terminal and apply it to the EURUSD currency pair.

We bring to your attention Vasilisa tests exclusively with a modeling quality of 99% on tick quotes since January 2015, so that you can verify for yourself the high results of its work over a long period of time!

Get more information about advisors, indicators and other aspects of trading by subscribing to our channel:

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper

Recommendations for use

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $1000
  • 24/7 virtual hosting (VPS) with low latency.
  • Works better on accounts with low spreads
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact us and we will be happy to help you.

Let Vasilisa guide you to financial heights, where every transaction is a step towards your financial triumph.

PS Attention! The original of this advisor is sold only on the MQL5 website! Do not buy fakes from third-party resources under any circumstances!


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
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Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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