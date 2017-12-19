ATS Quantum Premium

This long-term trading system works on 12 pairs and 4 timeframes. The Expert Advisor uses various trading systems, such as trend trading, counter-trend trading and others. This increases the chances of sustained growth and reduces exposure to a single pair or individual operations. The risk is tightly controlled.

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The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter.

The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously.

It does not need arrival of every tick and high execution speed. The EA works with all brokers.

Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1777455



Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38487

No martingale, grid and other risky strategies.

Economic news are used.

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com, https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK. The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use: Tick simulation methods:

Control points (nearest less timeframe).





Pairs and Timeframe

The EA optimized for the following pairs:

EURUSD / M5, M15, M30, H1.

GBPUSD / M5, M15, M30.

GBPJPY / M5, M15, M30, H1.

USDCHF / M5, M15, M30, H1.

USDJPY / M5.

AUDUSD / M5.

GBPAUD / M5, M15, M30.

USDCAD / M5.

GBPCAD / M5.

EURAUD / M5, M15.

AUDJPY / M5.

EURGBP / M5.





Requirements and Recommendations

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use with the recommended pairs and timeframes - $1500 or $15 on a cent account.

VPS.





Parameters

EURUSD - if true , use EURUSD;

- if , use EURUSD; ...

CHFJPY - if true , use CHFJPY;

- if , use CHFJPY; Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Use_Risk_StopLoss - The risk-based stop loss.

- The risk-based stop loss. Custom_balance - FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.

- FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.

Percentage Risk — interest risk based on stop loss.

— interest risk based on stop loss. Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Use_Risk_StopLoss is false );

- fixed lot (if is ); Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Stop strategy trend - disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread ;

disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the average spread exceeds ; Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

- adapt the stop loss to spread; News filter :

: use_high_news - trade high-impact news;

- trade high-impact news;

use_medium_news - trade medium-impact news;

- trade medium-impact news;

use_low_news - trade low-impact news;

- trade low-impact news;

News_update_every_N_minutes - news update time in minutes;

Trading within the week:

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday - trade on Friday.

Time trading within a day:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; GMT setting - GMT settings;

GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

- automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester); GMT Mode - manual setting;

GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled); Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm); Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

Time to disable on Friday:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).