Croesus Gold EA MT4

Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA
 
Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitoring and operation through systematic trading logic. For traders looking to seize small profit opportunities in gold’s micro-market conditions and pursue high-frequency trading efficiency, Croesus Gold EA stands as an ideal choice for gold trading.
 
Setup Information
 
- Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)
- Time Frame: M5 (5-minute)
- Minimum Deposit: 200 USD
- Leverage Requirement: 1:100 or higher
- Recommended Brokers: It is advisable to choose brokers with low spreads (e.g., IC Markets), with priority given to ECN accounts

- Other Recommendations: It is recommended to use a VPS to ensure 24/7 uninterrupted trading

No use of future functions, no overfitting, and no fraudulent behavior whatsoever.

Reviews 11
shuaiguo331
28
shuaiguo331 2025.12.05 03:40 
 

用了一星期量化 稳定盈利 非常值得推荐

Layolis74
26
Layolis74 2025.10.12 13:13 
 

Hola, es el mejor asesor que he probado. Muy rentable en cuentas con alto apalancamiento. En cuentas con bajo apalancamiento puedes llegar a necesitar mucho capital, pero aún así es rentable. Propongo al autor que haga un archivo set para estas cuentas con apalancamiento bajo, como por ejemplo ejecutar entre una y tres operaciones máximo a la vez con un micro profit moderado o bajo y un stop loss general. Gracias al autor por este buen trabajo.

ChiYuan
22
ChiYuan 2025.09.26 12:55 
 

Despite the high spreads on the platform, I still managed to achieve a 30% profit within a week. Although it is generally advised not to trade gold assets during news events, the performance of the EA indicates that it does have a certain ability to withstand news-related risks.I had some doubts before, but the author would always help me solve them. Now it's running with a weekly return of 30% and still going strong.

shuaiguo331
28
shuaiguo331 2025.12.05 03:40 
 

用了一星期量化 稳定盈利 非常值得推荐

jamidodo
258
jamidodo 2025.11.11 15:59 
 

Lose lose lose , open positions without reason or wisdom , going against the trend .. big stupid EA .. dont buy it

Lin Lin Ma
1785
Reply from developer Lin Lin Ma 2025.11.12 02:41
Hello, I have noticed your comment. You mentioned suffering losses and said you purchased this EA on November 6th—but I observed that your first rental date was August 16th, and you did not use this EA for the first time only when you purchased it on November 6th. If this EA had not brought you profits after you rented it on August 16th, why would you choose to buy it on November 6th? This precisely indicates that it was precisely because the EA had excellent profitability that you decided to purchase it. This is completely inconsistent with the situation you described in your comment. In addition, since November 16th, I have been in close contact with customers using this EA, all of whom have reported showing stable profit performance, which is also confirmed by the evaluations of other users. Therefore, I believe your claim of losses is completely unfounded and constitutes groundless rumors and smears.
Layolis74
26
Layolis74 2025.10.12 13:13 
 

Hola, es el mejor asesor que he probado. Muy rentable en cuentas con alto apalancamiento. En cuentas con bajo apalancamiento puedes llegar a necesitar mucho capital, pero aún así es rentable. Propongo al autor que haga un archivo set para estas cuentas con apalancamiento bajo, como por ejemplo ejecutar entre una y tres operaciones máximo a la vez con un micro profit moderado o bajo y un stop loss general. Gracias al autor por este buen trabajo.

Lin Lin Ma
1785
Reply from developer Lin Lin Ma 2025.10.12 16:07
Thanks for your support! We’ll give all traders better service. About the problem you talked about, I’ll message you privately to reply.
ChiYuan
22
ChiYuan 2025.09.26 12:55 
 

Despite the high spreads on the platform, I still managed to achieve a 30% profit within a week. Although it is generally advised not to trade gold assets during news events, the performance of the EA indicates that it does have a certain ability to withstand news-related risks.I had some doubts before, but the author would always help me solve them. Now it's running with a weekly return of 30% and still going strong.

Lin Lin Ma
1785
Reply from developer Lin Lin Ma 2025.09.26 22:04
Thank you for your support. We will continue to improve and strive to do better !
joseitor31
328
joseitor31 2025.09.25 15:48 
 

Lo tuve en alquiler un tiempo y hoy lo he comprado. Este sistema es rentable y aún tiene más potencial. Es cierto que tiene cierto riesgo si operas con un depósito bajo. Con mil euros en mi cuenta no he tenido ningún susto todavía. Estoy haciendo retiros casi diarios, así que sólo me queda que darles las gracias a los autores. Espero que sigan mejorando. Gracias.

Lin Lin Ma
1785
Reply from developer Lin Lin Ma 2025.09.25 15:57
Thank you very much for your support. We will definitely continue to improve and provide better services for you and all traders.
Saleh Alghanem
1425
Saleh Alghanem 2025.09.02 02:49 
 

I used tick data with shift dates ,He's just a scammer ,he used cheating codes for backtest

Update:

I advise everyone to use TickData 99.9 or use the demo account, although I used the real account but it blew my account.

Be honest, there are traders who don't have a lot of money for you to steal from them.

Lin Lin Ma
1785
Reply from developer Lin Lin Ma 2025.09.25 15:21
Hello! Regarding your remarks in the comment section accusing us of cheating and smearing me and my team as "scammers", we hereby make a solemn statement based on factual evidence: First, to verify the authenticity of the strategy backtest, we have conducted two independent backtests on the strategy data. The first backtest chart shows the results of the original time period, while the second chart shows the results of recalculating the data after shifting it to another time period. The two sets of data show an identical trend, which fully proves that the backtest results do not involve any time-dimensional fraud. Second, we attach the client's live trading records as evidence: within 10 trading days of using the Croesus Gold EA strategy, the client completed a total of 97 trades, including 76 profitable ones and 21 losing ones, with an actual win rate of 78.3%. This is highly consistent with the 81% win rate in the backtest data, further verifying the authenticity and stability of the strategy logic. The above dual evidence chain clearly shows that we have never used any improper means to cheat in the backtest. Your accusation lacks factual basis and has damaged the reputation of me and my team. We now formally request that you publicly apologize to me and my team for this defamatory act to correct the misunderstanding. We have always based our operations on compliance and strategy effectiveness. We welcome supervision from all sectors based on facts, but firmly oppose any unfounded accusations and malicious smears.
akira430
41
akira430 2025.09.01 08:41 
 

My account was burned today because I didn't have a sell limit during the Asian session. Why can't I get the limit like in the backtest?

Lin Lin Ma
1785
Reply from developer Lin Lin Ma 2025.10.07 21:16
Thank you for your support. We have already fixed the relevant issues, and the program can now be used normally.
Yuusuke Senaga
545
Yuusuke Senaga 2025.09.01 02:39 
 

This EA is dangerous. I am currently testing it on two brokers, but the spread limit function is not working. The stop loss function is also not operating correctly.

Lin Lin Ma
1785
Reply from developer Lin Lin Ma 2025.10.07 21:16
Thank you for your support. We have already fixed the relevant issues, and the program can now be used normally.
BMWbq7070
283
BMWbq7070 2025.08.31 18:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lin Lin Ma
1785
Reply from developer Lin Lin Ma 2025.08.31 19:16
I have sent you a private message; please check your messages for it.
zaustorron
809
zaustorron 2025.08.29 09:22 
 

Very happy with the results. I´m 35% up in one week. Will recommend. I´m live with Ic Markets RAW account and Roboforex Pro account.

Lin Lin Ma
1785
Reply from developer Lin Lin Ma 2025.08.29 09:29
Thank you for your support, and we will strive for excellence.
MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU
713
MICHEL EMILE F DAMOISEAU 2025.08.22 07:31 
 

Pour l'instant, fonctionne très bien sur un compte Démo.

Lin Lin Ma
1785
Reply from developer Lin Lin Ma 2025.08.22 11:15
Merci pour votre soutien. Veuillez nous contacter promptly en cas de problème.
