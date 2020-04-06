Gold SDmax EA 4

Gold SDmax EA - is one of the best Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4. The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier. 

Recommendations: 

  • Broker - RoboForex, Weltrade, WorldForex or another, after successful optimization
  • Account type – PRO/ECN with hedging
  • Timeframe - M30 
  • Symbol - XAUUSD (Gold) 
  • Initial deposit - from 5000 
  • Leverage - from 1:100
  • Trading mode - VPS (24/7) recommend = acceptable ping is 0-30 ms
  • Optimization and testing period - 12-60 months
  • Recommended frequency for optimization - every 3-6 months

Advantages:

  1. The Expert Advisor does not use indicators, does not use external resources, is not dependent on fundamental analysis and/or news.
  2. The Expert Advisor trades almost the same way both in the strategy tester and on demo and real accounts. 
  3. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
  4. The Expert Advisor can be used for medium-long-term investments, as well as for overclocking the deposit.
  5. You can install an Expert Advisor for trading on a chart of any timeframe. Key parameters are available to change in the settings of the Expert Advisor, so that each trader can easily optimize and customize the adviser for his broker, account type and deposit. The chart also displays an information panel for the statistics of the EA's operating parameters.

NOTE:

  1. The Expert Advisor has built-in Magic for all of its orders. You cannot use the adviser for different assets of the same trading terminal.   
  2. Before purchasing an Expert Advisor, make sure you have the appropriate experience and computer to optimize and test the Expert Advisor.
WARNING: All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.
All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!

WARNING:

  1. Do not believe in the fairy tale that some Expert Adviser will trade the same on any type of account and with any broker. This is a LIES, since each broker has different quote providers, quote accuracy 4(2) digits or 5(3) digits, order execution types еtс.
  2. Before installing the Expert Advisor on a real account, it is necessary to optimize and test the adviser on that particular broker, account type and deposit, on which the adviser will trade.

💥 Profit from trading with this Expert Advisor depends on what risks you are willing to take…!!! 

Version of the Gold SDmax EA for MetaTrader 5 

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!

