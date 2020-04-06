Forex Oscars PRO EA
- Experts
- Oskars Paeglis
- Version: 1.55
- Activations: 5
Forex Oscar's PRO EA is the advanced mathematics algorithms system with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points and required amount of the rate in any market situation. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me. I have done very big mathematical calculations and I have found the right formula to trade in the Forex market. It takes a lot of work and time to achieve the best results.Nothing fancy here only strict rule-based approach to trading, allowing to maximise return while having risks under control. I guarantee good profitability.
Terms of use
You need a Forex broker without commissions and have a standard account. I also use and recommend you forex brokers AAFX you must select an ECN account type when registering. Very good Forex broker and I can say only the best. I also recommend https://www.icmarkets.com/en/ and you must choose a standard account when registering.
- The starting budget has to be $1 000 - Unfortunately, you will not earn money without money in this business. EA will bring you very good profits if you have enough start-up capital.
- $ 1,000 then max 3 pairs with 0.01 profit will be good and stable 👍
- When you download the Demo EA, you need to change the settings follow description
- Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD
- Supported: XAUUSD, XAUEUR,XAUAUD and other XAU pairs
- Only timeframe: H1
Currency pair settings that you need to change.
- UseManualLots - false
- Lots - 0.01
- Booster - 1.55
- TakeProfit - 10.0
- PipStarter - 30.0
- TurboMode - true
- UseTakeProfitPct - false
- UseTrailingStop - false
System_1
- MaxTrades_1 - 75
- UseDollarTakeProfit_s1 - false
System_2
- UseStrategy_2 - false
- MaxTrade - 55
- UseDollarTakeProfit_s2 - false
System_3
- UseStrategy_3- true
- MaxTrade - 195
- UseDollarTakeProfit_s3 - false
XAU pair settings that you need to change.
- UseManualLots - false
- Lots - 0.01
- Booster - 1.55
- TakeProfit - 130.0
- PipStarter - 1763.0
- TurboMode - true
- UseTakeProfitPct - false
- UseTrailingStop - false
System_1
- MaxTrades_1 - 81
- UseDollarTakeProfit_s1 - false
System_2
- UseStrategy_2 - false
- MaxTrade - 55
- UseDollarTakeProfit_s2 - false
System_3
- UseStrategy_3- true
- MaxTrade - 200
- UseDollarTakeProfit_s3 - false
If you have any questions or do not understand? Please always ask.
I am here to help you and you will achieve the same results as me.
