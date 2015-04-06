OPENING PRICE: $30 (3 copies left) Next price: $59 Final price: $99

Pure Trend EA is a low-risk expert that is fully automated with fixed stoploss and take profit. You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance. This EA is based on pure trend movements that is based on Stochastic and MACD.





No Martingale

No Grid





Broker and deposit



Any broker with small spreads is suitable.

Recommended deposit: $300 or more.

Minimum deposit: $100





Currency pairs and timeframe

Recommended pair: EURUSD

Recommended timeframe: M30





Parameters





Autolots - If "true" (Standard), the EA calculate lotsize depending on accountbalance

- If "true" (Standard), the EA calculate lotsize depending on accountbalance Lots is Autolots = false - Sets lotsize if Autolots = false

- Sets lotsize if Autolots = false Lots per amount i balance - Makes calculation of lotsize. 0.01 lot per amount set here.

- Makes calculation of lotsize. 0.01 lot per amount set here. Set Max lots - Set maximum lots.

- Set maximum lots. Stop Loss - Set stop loss level

- Set stop loss level Take profit - Set take profit level

- Set take profit level %K Period - Set K period for Stochastic

- Set K period for Stochastic %D Period - Set D period for Stochastic

- Set D period for Stochastic Slowing - Set Slowing for Stochastic

- Set Slowing for Stochastic Fast EMA - Set Fast moving average

Set Fast moving average Slow EMA - Set Slow moving average

Set Slow moving average MACD SMA - Set SMA of MACD

- Set SMA of MACD %K Period - Set K period for Stochastic

- Set K period for Stochastic %D Period - Set D period for Stochastic

- Set D period for Stochastic %K Period - Set K period for Stochastic

- Set K period for Stochastic %D Period - Set D period for Stochastic

- Set D period for Stochastic Magic Number - Set magic number



























































































































































