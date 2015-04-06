Pure Trend EA
- Experts
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Jose Daniel Stromberg MartinezI am a professional developer /tester. I have been working with this proffession for 5 years. Main developments and testing is for software for car sales.
I have been working with automatied trading for 3 years on my spare time, but now its time to take it to another level.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
OPENING PRICE: $30 (3 copies left)
Next price: $59
Final price: $99
Pure Trend EA is a low-risk expert that is fully automated with fixed stoploss and take profit. You can choose if you want to trade with fixed lots, or lots per amount in balance. This EA is based on pure trend movements that is based on Stochastic and MACD.
- No Martingale
- No Grid
Broker and deposit
Any broker with small spreads is suitable.
Recommended deposit: $300 or more.
Minimum deposit: $100
Currency pairs and timeframe
Recommended pair: EURUSD
Recommended timeframe: M30
Parameters
- Autolots - If "true" (Standard), the EA calculate lotsize depending on accountbalance
- Lots is Autolots = false - Sets lotsize if Autolots = false
- Lots per amount i balance - Makes calculation of lotsize. 0.01 lot per amount set here.
- Set Max lots - Set maximum lots.
- Stop Loss - Set stop loss level
- Take profit - Set take profit level
- %K Period - Set K period for Stochastic
- %D Period - Set D period for Stochastic
- Slowing - Set Slowing for Stochastic
- Fast EMA - Set Fast moving average
- Slow EMA - Set Slow moving average
- MACD SMA - Set SMA of MACD
- %K Period - Set K period for Stochastic
- %D Period - Set D period for Stochastic
- %K Period - Set K period for Stochastic
- %D Period - Set D period for Stochastic
- Magic Number - Set magic number