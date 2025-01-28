Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT4

Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 Download

The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized tool developed for capital management, risk management, and trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This advanced tool, with its functional and specialized panel, allows traders to easily manage their stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels.

This expert includes features for setting acceptable loss and expected profit (R/R) and managing trades with advanced options, providing traders with a professional and efficient trading experience.





Specifications Table for 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert

The table below shows the specifications of the 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert:

Category Capital Management - Risk Management - Trading Tools Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Risk and Capital Management Time Frame Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading Markets Forex - Stocks - Indices

3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert at a Glance

The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a powerful and practical tool for traders who want to manage trades directly on the price chart. Using this expert, traders can easily set their take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels and manage their trades more effectively to increase profitability.

With its advanced features, this tool elevates the trading experience to a new level. Notable features include setting multiple take profits for each trade, partial closing of positions, and risk-free trades using the Break Even feature.





Buy Trades

The 1-hour GBP/USD chart displays the unique features of the 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert.

On the right panel, options for capital and risk management are available, allowing traders to easily manage their trades. Various trading levels, including entry price, TP, and SL, are displayed on the chart, with two important options for trade management: Partial Close (P) and Break Even (B).

Sell Trades

In the 1-hour USD/JPY chart, the features of the 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert are shown.

With this expert, traders can easily manage their trades, set stop loss, and take profit levels. The expert provides features like making trades risk-free with the (B) option set at the entry point and partial trade closures with (P), allowing traders to secure profits and make more impactful and profitable trades.

3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert Settings

In the image below, you can see the details of the settings in the 3TP Easy Trade Pad expert panel:

Setting

• One Click Trading: Enable/Disable confirmation for trades

• Having Take Profit: Enable/Disable execution of take profit in trades

• Having Stop Loss: Enable/Disable execution of stop loss in trades

• Virtual TP & SL: Enable/Disable virtual execution of trades

• Partial Close: Enable/Disable partial closure of 50% of positions

• Show All TP & SL: Show trades in the expert list from the server





Panel

Order

• Buy and Sell: Execute buy and sell trades instantly

• P and Sell. P: Execute buy and sell pending orders

Lot

N/A: Set lot size

Risk

• SL Type: Set stop loss based on dollar ($), balance percentage (%), or pips (P)

Reward

• Single TP RR: Set risk-to-reward ratio

• Multiple TP: Set multiple take profits with predefined levels

PM

• B All: "Risk-Free" option

• C All: Close all positions

• C Last: Close the last position

• Visual: Display risk-to-reward ratio visually

• Time to the Next Bar: Time remaining until the current candle closes





Conclusion

The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized tool that helps traders manage their trades more accurately and optimize risk and profit. This expert offers professional capital, risk, and profit management, allowing traders to enter the market more precisely and execute their trades with greater control.