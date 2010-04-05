NT Risk Ratio Tool MT4

With this product, you no longer need to calculate trade volumes in a third-party calculator and manually transfer the figures to the chart. The utility calculates trades directly on the chart. This panel is used to mark and enter trades. Drag entry, StopLoss, and TakeProfit lines to the position where you see the trade, and the panel will immediately display the volume, risk in cash and as a percentage of balance, expected profit, and the RR ratio. Click the entry button, and the utility will send an order with these levels, selecting either market or pending order type based on the entry line position.
Useful links: Other developments - Link, MT4 version - Link
The leading value can be either risk or volume. Switch between them by clicking the label in the panel. If risk is assigned, the volume is calculated based on the distance to the StopLoss: if you move the line further, the lot size becomes smaller, but the risk amount remains the same. If volume is assigned, the panel shows the cost of the StopLoss for this lot size as a percentage of the balance. The point value is taken from the instrument specification, and the volume is rounded to the broker's increment, minimum, and maximum, so the lot on the panel matches what the terminal confirms.
There are separate tools for working with the markup:
- RR Lock: maintains the specified ratio, StopLoss moves TakeProfit along with it and vice versa, and when the lock is removed, RR is recalculated based on what you've drawn.
- Magnet: entry is locked to the current price and follows it, StopLoss and TakeProfit maintain their distances.
- RISK, LOT, and RR fields: values ​​are entered numerically directly in the panel. Entering RR immediately moves TakeProfit, and entering a risk percentage with a locked volume moves StopLoss.
- SL and TP fields in points: distances are specified numerically, and these numbers are updated automatically when dragging the lines.
- Trade Reversal: one button changes Buy to Sell and mirrors StopLoss and TakeProfit around the entry line.
- Buy and Sell tiles: the number of open trades and the current result in money, with a button to close the side nearby.
If you drag StopLoss over the entry line, the trade is reversed. The chart itself is mirrored, so the markup remains accurate. The close buttons only work with trades within the utility itself. Selection is based on the magic number and chart symbol. Input settings specify what exactly they close: market positions, pending Stop orders, pending Limit orders, or both. After a successful order submission, the markup is removed from the chart. The panel can be dragged anywhere on the chart and collapses into a compact mini-chip with a single click.
Additionally, there are four color schemes for dark and light charts, three interface scales (100, 125, and 150 percent) for high-resolution monitors, a customizable font, a hotkey for showing and hiding the markup, as well as the risk percentage, StopLoss distance, magic number, and balance for calculation in the launch parameters.
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Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Close All Trades with Confirmation Alert
Azuan Noor
Utilities
Expert Advisor for MT4 Useful utility MUST have for all traders.  With 1 click button, you're able to close all your open positions. Its come with a warning pop up notification when you click to close all your trades, to avoid an accident press the button. Just press 'Yes' to confirm or 'No' to cancel it. The expert will close all your open positions no matter what pairs you currently open or directions. Just attach the expert on 1 of your chart, and you're good to go.
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
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A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
NT Risk Ratio Tool
Irina Nechaeva
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With this product, you no longer need to calculate trade volumes in a third-party calculator and manually transfer the figures to the chart. The utility calculates trades directly on the chart. This panel is used to mark and enter trades. Drag entry, StopLoss, and TakeProfit lines to the position where you see the trade, and the panel will immediately display the volume, risk in cash and as a percentage of balance, expected profit, and the RR ratio. Click the entry button, and the utility will
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Go To Time
Irina Nechaeva
Indicators
With this product, you no longer need to manually scroll through charts to analyze a particular section of history. Go To Time does it in one click. This indicator allows you to navigate through chart history. Enter a date and time in the compact panel or select it from the drop-down calendar. Click Go, and the indicator will take you to the specified time. You can also synchronize all charts to move to a specified time simultaneously. Useful links: Other developments - Link , MT5 version - Link
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Go To Time MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Indicators
With this product, you no longer need to manually scroll through charts to analyze a particular section of history. Go To Time does it in one click. This indicator allows you to navigate through chart history. Enter a date and time in the compact panel or select it from the drop-down calendar. Click Go, and the indicator will take you to the specified time. You can also synchronize all charts to move to a specified time simultaneously. Useful links: Other developments - Link , MT5 version - Link
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News Filter for EAs MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
News filter for Expert Advisors: The panel disables them during the publication of macroeconomic statistics and restores them after the market stabilizes. One panel on a single chart serves the entire terminal, automatically detecting open charts and the Expert Advisor running on each. Before an event, it saves the chart along with the Expert Advisor settings, deletes it, and executes your rules for open positions and pending orders. After publication, it restores everything, checking the name a
NT Trade Manager Panel
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
News Filter For EAs
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
News filter for Expert Advisors: The panel disables them during the publication of macroeconomic statistics and restores them after the market stabilizes. One panel on a single chart serves the entire terminal, automatically detecting open charts and the Expert Advisor running on each. Before an event, it saves the chart along with the Expert Advisor settings, deletes it, and executes your rules for open positions and pending orders. After publication, it restores everything, checking the name a
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