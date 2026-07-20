Gex Order Book Gamma Exposure Levels MT4

Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from CBOE options data. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Updates every 2 minutes.


Full description:

GammaOrderBook — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays live Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed.


What You See


• GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors)

• Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes

• Panorama V4 — Multi-timeframe gamma positioning

• Support/Resistance — Key levels from options open interest

• Bias Panel — BULL/BEAR/NEUTRAL signal, OI positioning, volume ratio

• Distance Display — Real-time distance from Zero Gamma

• Announcement System — Receive important updates directly on chart


Supported Instruments


• ES / SP500

• NQ / Nasdaq

• RTY / Russell

• GC / Gold


Data Updates


• Every 2 minutes (real-time)

• Works on multiple charts simultaneously (smart fetch — one instance downloads, others read)

• No email, no license, no subscription — monthly rent


Setup


1. Attach the EA to any supported chart (SP500, Nasdaq, Russell, Gold)

2. In Tools > Options > Expert Advisors, add to allowed URLs: https://gamma-auth.gammaorderbook.com

3. Data loads automatically — no registration required


Why Gamma Levels Matter


Options market makers must continuously hedge their gamma exposure. When price approaches a large GEX level, dealers are forced to buy or sell to remain delta-neutral — creating real support and resistance that traditional technical analysis cannot detect. The same data used by institutional trading desks.

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Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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GammaOrderBook Gex Levels Sp500
Andrew Tsujiguchi
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Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from the options market displayed on your SP500 chart. Updates every 30 minutes. Full description: GammaOrderBook Free — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed. What You See • GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors) • Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes • Panorama V4 — Multi
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Clock Et Mt5
Andrew Tsujiguchi
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Simple Eastern Time (ET) clock displayed on your chart, auto-synced with US market hours. Updates every second. Full description: ClockET — Lightweight indicator that displays the current date and time in US Eastern Time (ET) directly on your chart, so you always know exactly where the US session stands — no manual timezone math needed. What You See • Live Clock — Day, month, date and time in ET, updated every second (e.g. "Thu Jul 24  07:36:45 ET") • Centered Label — Displayed at the bottom
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GammaOrderBook Gex Levels for SP500
Andrew Tsujiguchi
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Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from the options market displayed on your SP500 chart. Updates every 30 minutes. Full description: GammaOrderBook Free — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed. What You See • GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors) • Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes • Panorama V4 — Multi
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Clock ET
Andrew Tsujiguchi
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Simple Eastern Time (ET) clock displayed on your chart, auto-synced with US market hours. Updates every second. Full description: ClockET — Lightweight indicator that displays the current date and time in US Eastern Time (ET) directly on your chart, so you always know exactly where the US session stands — no manual timezone math needed. What You See • Live Clock — Day, month, date and time in ET, updated every second (e.g. "Thu Jul 24  07:36:45 ET") • Centered Label — Displayed at the bottom
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Gex Order Book Gamma Exposure Levels
Andrew Tsujiguchi
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Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from CBOE options data. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Updates every 2 minutes. Full description: GammaOrderBook — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays live Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed. What You See • GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors) • Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes • Panorama V4 — Multi-timeframe g
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