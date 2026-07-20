Gex Order Book Gamma Exposure Levels MT4
- Utilities
-
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 5 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from CBOE options data. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Updates every 2 minutes.
Full description:
GammaOrderBook — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays live Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed.
What You See
• GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors)
• Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes
• Panorama V4 — Multi-timeframe gamma positioning
• Support/Resistance — Key levels from options open interest
• Bias Panel — BULL/BEAR/NEUTRAL signal, OI positioning, volume ratio
• Distance Display — Real-time distance from Zero Gamma
• Announcement System — Receive important updates directly on chart
Supported Instruments
• ES / SP500
• NQ / Nasdaq
• RTY / Russell
• GC / Gold
Data Updates
• Every 2 minutes (real-time)
• Works on multiple charts simultaneously (smart fetch — one instance downloads, others read)
• No email, no license, no subscription — monthly rent
Setup
1. Attach the EA to any supported chart (SP500, Nasdaq, Russell, Gold)
2. In Tools > Options > Expert Advisors, add to allowed URLs: https://gamma-auth.gammaorderbook.com
3. Data loads automatically — no registration required
Why Gamma Levels Matter
Options market makers must continuously hedge their gamma exposure. When price approaches a large GEX level, dealers are forced to buy or sell to remain delta-neutral — creating real support and resistance that traditional technical analysis cannot detect. The same data used by institutional trading desks.