TMA Forex Session

4.88

The indicator Forex Session displays official forex session times for Asia, Europe, America.


Main features

  • shows Asian, European and American sessions
  • shows the session volatility
  • it can also be used for breakout trading


Indicator parameters

01: Sessions
  • Session value - number of sessions
  • Last session in developing mode - the session will be progressively displayed
  • Adapts the size session to range - session size adjusts to volatility

02: Display
  • Asia - on/off
  • Europe - on/off
  • America - on/off

03: Official session time
  • GMT offset (hour)
  • Asia - time
  • Europe - time
  • America - time

04: Description
  • Show session name - on/off
  • Show session range - on/off
  • Font size

05: Colors
  • Asia
  • Europe
  • America
  • Descriptions

06: #
  • Calculate on bar close - the indicator is recalculated after the bar is closed (performance optimization)


Reviews 31
CarlosE700
19
CarlosE700 2024.02.27 16:20 
 

muy bien hecho, muchas gracias

elite luis
3480
elite luis 2023.04.09 09:37 
 

Very good time session 5 stars, will like to purchase MT5 version also can you publish MT5 Author?

Adnan Bangun Suryawijaya
144
Adnan Bangun Suryawijaya 2022.11.05 13:09 
 

more than the best indicator, more than the perfect indicator, very very helpful, useful. Thanks

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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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TMA Market Info
Maros Klimek
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Market Info  is a universal indicator to show basic information about the market in a simple table on the chart. Main features Displays current market information as: Symbol name Timeframe Price Spread Average daily range Current daily range Broker time Local time Market hours Date Remaining bar time Indicator parameters All indicator settings are arranged in logical blocks for easy orientation and adjustment. You can set this features: 01: Main Corner - position on chart Left up Left down
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[Deleted] 2024.12.01 17:24 
 

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perk uar
18
perk uar 2024.11.14 14:50 
 

Great. Very helpfull.

CarlosE700
19
CarlosE700 2024.02.27 16:20 
 

muy bien hecho, muchas gracias

lif
14
lif 2024.02.16 18:05 
 

Для торговли по сесиям и определения движения цены,инструмент хороший, для других методов торговли думаю он безнадежен. Как для меня , и моего метода торговли он класный, ставлю пять.

Rahul Das
18
Rahul Das 2023.06.21 11:03 
 

really cool indicator, wish it was also available for mt5

mauro bianchi
261
mauro bianchi 2023.06.17 11:17 
 

Buon idicatore, grazie

elite luis
3480
elite luis 2023.04.09 09:37 
 

Very good time session 5 stars, will like to purchase MT5 version also can you publish MT5 Author?

Ingwer
126
Ingwer 2023.03.23 23:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

BOGDANOFF-BANK
65
BOGDANOFF-BANK 2023.02.27 10:31 
 

Неоднозначное мнение. Торговля на прорыв (к примеру на азиатской сессии), показывает маленький профит по итогам года. Как ещё использовать данный индикатор, мне не ясно. Предложения от автора отсутствуют. Так что его польза довольно сомнительна (лично для меня). 4 бала в натяжку, из уважения к трудам изобретателя.

Ko-saku Takagita
448
Ko-saku Takagita 2022.11.14 00:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Adnan Bangun Suryawijaya
144
Adnan Bangun Suryawijaya 2022.11.05 13:09 
 

more than the best indicator, more than the perfect indicator, very very helpful, useful. Thanks

German Gutierrez
151
German Gutierrez 2022.05.07 20:40 
 

Excelente amigo, felicitaciones por tu aporte

jin10
25
jin10 2021.12.08 01:26 
 

where is mq4?

akie78
44
akie78 2021.11.18 07:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

omar elsawy
23
omar elsawy 2021.10.23 13:32 
 

very helpful

Gonzalo Sanchez
43
Gonzalo Sanchez 2021.04.20 14:05 
 

Really good indicator.

Fatah Umar
471
Fatah Umar 2021.03.14 14:46 
 

very helpful

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 10:39 
 

Nice product.

Kakha kiladze
18
Kakha kiladze 2021.01.25 08:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

robexposito
14
robexposito 2021.01.03 12:06 
 

I was testing other indicators but I think TMA it is the best one. Thank you so much for making our trades easy!

12
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