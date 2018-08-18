TMA Forex Session
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
The indicator Forex Session displays official forex session times for Asia, Europe, America.
Main features
- shows Asian, European and American sessions
- shows the session volatility
- it can also be used for breakout trading
Indicator parameters
- Session value - number of sessions
- Last session in developing mode - the session will be progressively displayed
- Adapts the size session to range - session size adjusts to volatility
- Asia - on/off
- Europe - on/off
- America - on/off
- GMT offset (hour)
- Asia - time
- Europe - time
- America - time
- Show session name - on/off
- Show session range - on/off
- Font size
- Asia
- Europe
- America
- Descriptions
- Calculate on bar close - the indicator is recalculated after the bar is closed (performance optimization)
muy bien hecho, muchas gracias