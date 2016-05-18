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Close Button provides you an intuitive, effective, and handy way to close your orders based on their type. The utility provides seven close options:

Close All: close all orders, including trading and pending ones.

close all orders, including trading and pending ones. Close Profit: close all orders which are in profit.

close all orders which are in profit. Close Loss: close all orders which are in loss.

close all orders which are in loss. Close Stop: close all stop orders.

close all stop orders. Close Limit: close all limit orders.

close all limit orders. Close Buy: close all buy orders.

close all buy orders. Close Sell: close all sell orders.

In the properties input window, you have the ability to adjust the utility's position within the chart window.