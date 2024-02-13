FTMO Trader Assistant

Dear valued clients,


Have a good day!

This application will support you to manage the risk of your account according to your settings such as automated set the stop loss, take profit, automated close the position of total loss or profit greater than the preset input.

You also can set your target equity, it will close all positions when it meet the desired target.


The followings are the input parameters:


Equity Target To Close and Delete All Orders ($)

Equity Limit To Protect (Close All)
Apply Virtual Balance If Less Than 1000$
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Stoploss Account (%)
Take Profit Account (%)
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Apply Single Position Managment
Single Stop Loss (%)
Single Take Profit (%)
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Set Stop Loss and Take Profit
Update New Stop Loss and Take Profit
Stoploss (Point)
Take Profit (Point)
**************************
Semi Trailing Stop (Loss Protection) 
Min Profit In Points To Activate Semi Trailing Stop

Protech At This Profit In Point


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This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
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Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Strength and Weakness Trading EA
Quang Dung Pham
Utilities
This is a full automated Multi-Currency Trading System based on price action analysis, algorithm and logic functions to find out what the STRONGEST currency is and what the WEAKEST currency is, then pairing and focus on that symbol pair to trade. It is combined with Breakout Trading Strategy and Loss Recovery Trading Function instead of Stop Loss. This Expert Adviser can also give traders the overview about the whole currency market in specific time frame series and traders can make their own de
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