CandleStick Patterns Multicurrency Scanner MT5

Candlestick Pattern Scanner Dashboard for MT5 is a powerful tool for monitoring candlestick patterns across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. It organizes detected patterns in a grid format, displaying the pattern's short form and how many candles ago it appeared (e.g., BUEN(3) for a Bullish Engulfing pattern detected three candles ago).

You can find the MT4 version here: CandleStick Patterns Multicurrency Scanner MT4
For detailed documentation click here: Documentation Link

Key Features

  • Candlestick Pattern Detection: Identifies 15 popular patterns, including Doji (DOJ), Hammer (HAM), Bullish Engulfing (BUEN), Bearish Engulfing (BEEN), Three White Soldiers (TWS), and more.

  • Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Monitor patterns across timeframes from M1 to MN1, with the flexibility to enable or disable specific scans.

  • Confluence Alerts: Highlights patterns appearing on multiple timeframes simultaneously, improving signal reliability.

  • Custom Alerts: Receive real-time notifications via pop-ups, emails, or push notifications, ensuring no critical signals are missed.

  • Responsive Design: Dynamically adjusts to any screen size, showing signals clearly with customizable text size and label offsets.

Note: This scanner is designed to detect and notify potential candlestick patterns. It does not place trades automatically on behalf of the user.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.



