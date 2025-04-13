CandleStick Patterns Multicurrency Scanner MT5
- Indicators
- Biswarup Banerjee
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 13 April 2025
- Activations: 20
Candlestick Pattern Scanner Dashboard for MT5 is a powerful tool for monitoring candlestick patterns across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. It organizes detected patterns in a grid format, displaying the pattern's short form and how many candles ago it appeared (e.g., BUEN(3) for a Bullish Engulfing pattern detected three candles ago).
You can find the MT4 version here: CandleStick Patterns Multicurrency Scanner MT4
For detailed documentation click here: Documentation Link
Key Features
-
Candlestick Pattern Detection: Identifies 15 popular patterns, including Doji (DOJ), Hammer (HAM), Bullish Engulfing (BUEN), Bearish Engulfing (BEEN), Three White Soldiers (TWS), and more.
-
Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Monitor patterns across timeframes from M1 to MN1, with the flexibility to enable or disable specific scans.
-
Confluence Alerts: Highlights patterns appearing on multiple timeframes simultaneously, improving signal reliability.
-
Custom Alerts: Receive real-time notifications via pop-ups, emails, or push notifications, ensuring no critical signals are missed.
-
Responsive Design: Dynamically adjusts to any screen size, showing signals clearly with customizable text size and label offsets.
Note: This scanner is designed to detect and notify potential candlestick patterns. It does not place trades automatically on behalf of the user.
Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50
Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.