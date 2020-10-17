Bollinger Bands Advanced Edition For 5
- Indicators
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Kaijun WangCooperation contact QQ: 556024
Cooperation mailbox: 556024@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 556024
TGGOUP: https://t.me/+qmlWO6RSTPY1ODc1
- Version: 3.20
- Updated: 11 September 2023
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators
|Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4
|Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5
|Local Trading copying
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5
|Local Trading copying For DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO
|Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO
Strongly recommend trend indicators, automatic calculation of wave standard and MT5 version of automatic calculation of wave standard
Muito bom indicador! Visualmente é fácil de identificar o início e fim de uma tendência. Gostei!