Nova SuperTrend Follower

Nova SuperTrend Follower

See the market clearly. Trade with precision. Follow the trend with confidence.

The Nova SuperTrend Follower is a powerful, multi-layered indicator combining institutional VWAP with a fully customizable dual EMA system. It cuts through the noise to give you crystal-clear market visibility, perfect entry timing, and early reversal detection.

The Core Components

VWAP — The Volume Anchor

Tracks institutional money flow. Unlike standard averages, VWAP filters out low-volume noise and false breakouts. It acts as a dynamic magnet for price, providing high-confidence, volume-backed entry triggers.

Short EMA — Fast Momentum (User-Defined Length)

Captures immediate price shifts. Because you control the length, it adapts to your exact style. It triggers early reversal warnings and momentum shifts before the crowd reacts.

Long EMA  — Macro Trend (User-Defined Length)

Your strategic compass. Defines the dominant trend to keep you on the right side of the market, drastically increasing your win rate and filtering out counter-trend risks.

Key Features

✅ Fully Customizable: You set the Short and Long EMA lengths to perfectly match your timeframe (scalping, day trading, or swing trading).
✅ Crystal Clarity: Clean, color-coded lines plotted over normal candlesticks. No clutter—just pure, visible market behavior.
✅ Volume-Backed Confidence: Never chase fakeouts again. Every signal is filtered through volume-weighted data.

📊 How to Use It

1. Set & Bias: Define your EMA lengths. Is price above/below the Long EMA? That's your directional bias.
2. Confirm: Is the Short  EMA aligned? That's your momentum confirmation.
3. Execute: Wait for price to bounce or break VWAP with volume. Use your EMAs as dynamic stop-losses to manage risk.


Most indicators show you what happened. Nova SuperTrend Follower shows you what's happening now.

Trade smarter. Trade clearer. Trade with Nova SuperTrend Follower.
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Nova Volume Profile
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Nova Volume Profile: Master Auction Market Theory with Precision Stop guessing where the smart money is positioning. See it. Standard MT5 volume tools are often clunky, visually overwhelming, and prone to flickering. Nova Volume Profile was built from the ground up for modern price action and Auction Market Theory traders. It delivers institutional-grade volume analysis with a sleek, non-intrusive design that keeps your charts clean and your focus sharp. Whether you are trading breakouts from th
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HTF Liquidity Mapper: Trade Lower Timeframes with Institutional Context Stop chart-hopping and guessing market direction. The HTF Liquidity Mapper projects key Higher Timeframe (HTF) liquidity zones directly onto your Lower Timeframe (LTF) charts, giving you macroscopic market context in real-time.  By visualizing where institutional orders rest, you can objectively identify whether the market is setting a trap or establishing a new trend. Core Trading Concepts Visualized: 1. Liquidity Swee
Nova Cumulative Volume Delta Trend
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Nova CVD: Master Market Momentum with the Volumatic Trend Filter Price action tells you what the market is doing. Volume tells you why.  Trading in the direction of rising volume is the foundational edge for profitable trading. But standard Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) is notoriously noisy. Jagged, erratic spikes make it difficult to distinguish between genuine institutional accumulation and random market noise.  Enter Nova CVD.  We rebuilt the standard CVD from the ground up and engineere
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