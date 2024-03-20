Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5

5

Introducing the Brilliant Reversals MT5, an advanced trading indicator designed to identify potential trend reversal points in the market. This powerful tool is ideal for traders looking to enhance their decision-making process by accurately pinpointing critical moments for entering or exiting trades.

The Brilliant Reversals MT5 leverages sophisticated algorithms to deliver precise signals, helping traders capitalize on market volatility. With its non-repainting nature, this indicator ensures that signals remain reliable after bar closures, making it a trusted resource for both novice and experienced traders alike.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize signals for automated trading.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring quick computations and compatibility with the Strategy Tester.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers alert pop-ups in MetaTrader, ensuring you are always aware of critical signal events.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time notifications to your mobile device, keeping you updated on the go.
  • Email Alerts: Provides email notifications for signal events, enabling remote monitoring when you are away from your trading terminal.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time panel on your chart for an instant overview of market conditions.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Compatible with all standard timeframes from M1 to MN, catering to various trading strategies.
  • Signal Generation: Uses advanced algorithms to measure price action and detect potential reversal points, enhancing trading accuracy.
  • Clear Visual Indicators: Features arrow signals on charts, making it easy to recognize buy and sell opportunities at a glance.
  • Customizable Parameters: Offers adjustable settings for bar counts and alert preferences, allowing you to tailor the indicator to your trading style.

Utilize the power of the Brilliant Reversals MT5 to enhance your trading experience on MetaTrader 5. This indicator is a must-have for traders seeking reliable reversal signals and real-time alerts.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Brilliant Reversals MT5, trading indicator, trend reversal, MetaTrader 5, forex trading, alerts, technical analysis, market signals, automated trading, expert advisors, trading strategies, price action, scalping, swing trading, indicator tools

Reviews 4
611214
159
611214 2026.05.26 21:43 
 

Excellent indicator and excellent support. The Brilliant Reversal Alert is honestly one of the best structure/reversal tools I’ve used on MT5. It detects pivots, market structure shifts, breaker zones, and reversal areas in a very clean and professional way. What I like most is that it doesn’t just throw random arrows everywhere — it actually helps you understand the structure behind the move. Very useful for Elliott Wave, Smart Money Concepts, and reversal trading. The developer support was also fast and helpful. Highly recommended. Great job!

GODWIN DURAISINGH SELVAMANI
64
GODWIN DURAISINGH SELVAMANI 2024.03.21 18:41 
 

This indicator exactly finds the markets reversal points where we will be in track of the market trend direction, and it has 'Push Alerts' feature so that we will not miss any signal. Please use this along with other indicators and follow Support and resistance and daily pivot breakouts. All the best.

Evans Mwesigye
187
Evans Mwesigye 2026.02.26 16:52 
 

I am loving the Brilliant Reversal Indicator. It is a great tool, and has greatly improved my wins. A combination with any other good non-repainting indicator gives one almost 99% win.

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611214
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611214 2026.05.26 21:43 
 

Excellent indicator and excellent support. The Brilliant Reversal Alert is honestly one of the best structure/reversal tools I’ve used on MT5. It detects pivots, market structure shifts, breaker zones, and reversal areas in a very clean and professional way. What I like most is that it doesn’t just throw random arrows everywhere — it actually helps you understand the structure behind the move. Very useful for Elliott Wave, Smart Money Concepts, and reversal trading. The developer support was also fast and helpful. Highly recommended. Great job!

Biswarup Banerjee
53818
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2026.05.27 03:08
Thank you so much for your feedback
Evans Mwesigye
187
Evans Mwesigye 2026.02.26 16:52 
 

I am loving the Brilliant Reversal Indicator. It is a great tool, and has greatly improved my wins. A combination with any other good non-repainting indicator gives one almost 99% win.

Biswarup Banerjee
53818
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2026.02.26 18:09
Thank you so much for your review
thatobee
24
thatobee 2026.01.22 14:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Biswarup Banerjee
53818
Reply from developer Biswarup Banerjee 2026.01.22 14:41
It is known that this indicator repaints. And traders use it that way only. If after 3 candle still the signal stays then it is a confirmation.
GODWIN DURAISINGH SELVAMANI
64
GODWIN DURAISINGH SELVAMANI 2024.03.21 18:41 
 

This indicator exactly finds the markets reversal points where we will be in track of the market trend direction, and it has 'Push Alerts' feature so that we will not miss any signal. Please use this along with other indicators and follow Support and resistance and daily pivot breakouts. All the best.

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