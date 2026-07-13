Balanced Martingale

Introducing the Balanced Martingale EA MT4, a sophisticated trading solution designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This expert advisor utilizes a unique martingale and reverse martingale strategy, enabling traders to capitalize on daily trends effectively.

With its advanced algorithms, the Balanced Martingale EA MT4 provides traders with a competitive edge by managing trades intelligently, maximizing profits while minimizing risks. Ideal for both novice and experienced traders, it simplifies the trading process, allowing users to focus on strategic decision-making.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | General Settings / Input Guide | Backtest and Set Files

Key Features

  • Core Trading Strategy: Employs a martingale strategy to adjust position sizes based on trade outcomes for effective risk management.
  • Supported Timeframes: Compatible with multiple timeframes, allowing flexibility in trading styles.
  • Currency Pairs: Optimized for various major currency pairs, enhancing the potential for profitable trades.
  • Risk Management: Features customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings to protect your capital.
  • Entry Filters: Includes spread checks and session filters to ensure trades are executed under optimal conditions.
  • Position Management: Utilizes martingale principles to manage trades effectively, even in volatile market conditions.
  • Broker Compatibility: Works seamlessly with most brokers that support MT4, ensuring a smooth trading experience.
  • Dashboard Display: Provides a user-friendly dashboard for easy monitoring of trades and performance metrics.
  • Alerts: Offers pop-up notifications, push notifications, and email alerts to keep you informed of market movements.
  • Backtesting Compatibility: Fully compatible with MT4 backtesting, allowing you to refine your strategies with historical data.

The Balanced Martingale EA MT4 is your go-to trading assistant on the MetaTrader 4 platform, offering innovative features and robust strategies to enhance your trading success.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Balanced Martingale EA MT4, trading, expert advisor, forex, martingale strategy, risk management, MetaTrader 4, automated trading, currency pairs, trading signals, backtesting, trading alerts, financial markets, forex trading, trading software, trading tools

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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
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Introducing the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5, a powerful automated trading solution tailored for traders seeking to leverage moving average crossovers to enhance their trading performance. This expert advisor is ideal for both novice and experienced traders looking to streamline their trading process and capitalize on market trends efficiently. With its sophisticated algorithms, the Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 ensures precise entry and exit points, allowing traders to navigate market fluctu
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The Higher High and Lower Low Scanner MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 users who seek to enhance their price action trading strategies. This tool utilizes fractal analysis to effectively identify key swing points and trend-defining patterns, making it an invaluable asset for traders across various markets including forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. This indicator offers significant advantages by accurately confirming uptrends and downtrends through visual signals
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DPO Histogram MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to display the Detrended Price Oscillator as a histogram. This powerful tool assists traders in identifying cyclical price movements and potential trend changes, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders alike. With its real-time alerts and user-friendly interface, DPO Histogram MT4 enables traders to react swiftly to market shifts, enhancing their trading strategies. By providing clear visual signals, this indicator helps
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Enhance your trading experience with the Day and Week Separator MT5, a powerful indicator designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines. This tool is perfect for traders looking to navigate the complexities of different broker time zones, providing clarity and precision in their chart analysis. By clearly marking trading sessions and transitions between days and weeks, the Day and Week Separator MT5 significantly improves traders' ability to plan and execute their strategies. Us
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Introducing the STC MT4, an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze market trends and cycles effectively, making it an essential tool for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points based on cyclical price movements and momentum shifts. The STC MT4 offers significant advantages by delivering timely signals that help traders navigate volatile markets. This in
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Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
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Introducing the STM Trade Panel MT4, an essential utility designed specifically for traders using MetaTrader 4. This powerful tool simplifies trade execution and management, providing a streamlined experience for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading efficiency. The STM Trade Panel MT4 offers key advantages such as one-click order placement and customizable trade settings, ensuring that users can respond quickly to market changes. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, a
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Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
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Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
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Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
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Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading decisions with the Angle of Moving Average MT4 , an innovative indicator that quantifies the slope of moving averages to deliver clear insights into trend direction and momentum. Rooted in the principle of measuring the angular incline of moving averages over a specified number of bars, this tool has become a staple in technical analysis since its conceptualization in trading communities around 2010. Widely discussed on forums like Forex Factory and praised for its straightf
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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