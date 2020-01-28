LevelPAttern MT5

LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications.


Indicator operation features

  • It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading instrument. Recommended timeframe - H1, H4 and D1
  • Formation of a pattern, or level touching + formation of a pattern can be considered a market entry signal
  • When using this indicator, it is also necessary to take the global trend into account.


Parameters

  • number of bars in the history of the indicator - the number of bars analyzed for detection of the Price Action patterns
  • number of bars to search for levels - the number of bars for plotting levels based on the ZigZag indicator
  • maximum distance between levels - the maximum distance in points between the breaks (peaks) of the indicator
  • ZigZag color of daytime levels - color of the daily levels
  • color of Zigzag levels - color of the ZigZag levels
  • color of buy trend patterns - color of the patterns directed upward
  • color of sell trend patterns - color of the patterns directed downward
  • pat.:hammer - enable/disable the Hammer pattern (hm)
    • pat.:hammer:max body (in point) - the maximum size of a candle body in points
    • pat.:hammer:min shadow hammer handle (in % from sweep) - the minimum shadow of the Hammer handle as a percentage of the candle span
    • pat.:hammer:max shadow opposite hammer handle - the maximum shadow opposite to the Hammer handle as a percentage of the entire candle span
  • pat.:absorption - enable/disable the Engulfing pattern (abs)
  • pat.: clouds - enable/disable the Cloud pattern (cloud)
    • pat.:clouds:min body (in point) - the minimum body size in points
    • pat.:clouds:min body (in % from sweep) - the minimum body size as a percentage of the entire candle span
  • pat.:star - enable/disable the Star pattern (star)
    • pat.:star:min body (in point) - the minimum body size of side candles in points
    • pat.:star:min body (in % from sweep) - the minimum body size as a percentage of the side candles span
    • pat.:star:max body star (in point) - the maximum body size in points of the central candle
    • pat.:star:max body star (in % from sweep) - the maximum body size of the central candle as a percentage of the side candles span
    • pat.:star:max sweep star (in point) - the maximum span of the central candle in points
    • pat.:star: max sweep star (in % from the surrounding bars) - the maximum span of the central candle as a percentage of the side candles span
  • pat.:star(doji) - enable/disable the Start (Doji) pattern star(d)
    • pat.:star(doji):min body (in point) - the minimum body size of side candles in points
    • pat.:star(doji):min body (in % from sweep) - the minimum body size as a percentage of the side candles span
    • pat.:star(doji):max body star (in point) - the maximum body size in points of the central candle (can be 0)
    • pat.:star(doji):max body star (in % from sweep) - the maximum body size of the central candle as a percentage of the side candles span
    • pat.:star(doji):max sweep star (in point) - the maximum span of the central candle in points
    • pat.:star(doji):max sweep star (in % from the surrounding bars) - the maximum span of the central candle as a percentage of the side candles span
  • notice:alert - enable/disable alerts
  • notice:email - enable/disable email messages
  • notice:mobile app - enable/disable push notifications
  • ZigZag:Depth - Depth of the ZigZag indicator
  • ZigZag:Deviation - Deviation of the ZigZag indicator
  • ZigZag:Backstep - Backstep of the ZigZag indicator
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ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC Scanner by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts multi-pair dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe scanner from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
Spike detector Green V2
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o Green Spike Detector V2. Caso precise de ajuda com a instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. Detector de picos Verde V2 Sistema de Detecção de Picos - Versão 2 Indicador que não repinta, otimizado para mercados de alta volatilidade, como Boom, Crash e Índices de Volatilidade. Detecta movimentos de momentum fortes (picos) com baixa latência. O que mudou na versão 2: O algoritmo é 47% mais preciso que
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Traders Paradise Indicator
Aryaman Shah
Indicators
TradersParadiseView: Institutional Liquidity & Trend Logic TradersParadiseView is a professional-grade momentum and supply/demand indicator designed to identify high-probability "Smart Money" entries. Unlike standard lagging indicators, this tool focuses on Institutional Trap Zones and Market Volatility Confluence to provide precise entries with minimal drawdown. Developed for the modern trader, it translates complex price action into simple, actionable visual zones and signals. How it Works Tra
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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EA Mbot News Trader
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EA Mbot News Trader is an Expert Advisor based on a classical news trading strategy. You just need to configure from properties News time and the rest is automatically handled by the robot. The Expert Advisor uses pending orders expecting both breakout and rollback. Before news release, the EA places two pending orders at a preset distance from the current price. Once one of the orders triggers, the second one is deleted. A common trailing stop is used to manage positions. If a news release is n
LevelPAttern
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Indicators
LevelPAttern is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading instrume
EA Mbot News Trader MT5
Maxim Sokolov
Experts
EA Mbot News Trader MT5 is an Expert Advisor based on a classical news trading strategy. You just need to configure from properties News time and the rest is automatically handled by the robot. The Expert Advisor uses pending orders expecting both breakout and rollback. Before news release, the EA places two pending orders at a preset distance from the current price. Once one of the orders triggers, the second one is deleted. A common trailing stop is used to manage positions. If a news release
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