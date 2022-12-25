MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
- Utilities
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Biswarup BanerjeeHello, I'm Biswarup, a 32-year-old MQL4 and MQL5 development specialist with a proven track record of excellence. With over 150 products spanning various categories and over 300 client projects successfully delivered across multiple platforms, I am dedicated to providing high-quality trading
- Version: 33.0
- Updated: 13 July 2026
- Activations: 20
Introducing Local Trade Copier Pro MT5, the ultimate utility for traders looking to efficiently copy trades between different MT5 accounts. This powerful tool is designed for traders who want to automate their trading strategy and enhance their performance by leveraging multiple accounts seamlessly.
Experience the benefits of real-time trade copying with minimal delay, ensuring that you never miss a profitable opportunity. Whether you're managing multiple accounts or working with different brokers, Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 offers unparalleled flexibility and customization to suit your trading needs.
Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide
Key Features
- Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trade setup.
- Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.
- Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.
- On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for instant status overview.
- Customizable Trade Filtering: Filter trades by magic numbers, symbols, and trade types for tailored copying.
- Flexible Account Configuration: Supports multiple destination accounts, accommodating a variety of trading scenarios.
- Quick Trade Execution: Copies trades swiftly, minimizing delays and maximizing trading efficiency.
- Advanced Trade Management: Options to set stop loss, take profit, and lot sizes for each copied trade.
Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 is the essential utility for traders using MetaTrader 5 who want to enhance their trading strategies and manage multiple accounts effectively.
You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:
I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.
Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.
Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller
Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50
#tags Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 trade copier, MT5 utility, trade automation, account management, forex trading, trade alerts, multiple accounts, trade synchronization, real-time monitoring, trade filtering, trading efficiency, push notifications, email alerts, on-chart dashboard, customizable settings, forex utilities
This EA didn't work for me at all, it had terrible issues with PropFirms accounts, so I just found a free EA (CopyCats) that works smoothly and much better than this paid EA. But my first thought were that paid EAs are better so I just bought it blindly when I saw it has so many options.
I gave you teamviewer as you didn't believe that it was not working, then you connected and saw yourself that it didn't work, and you promised a refund but never did that.
So I just can tell anybody who comes here to buy this EA , just don't buy it as it doesn't work but get a free EA as above stated by me .....