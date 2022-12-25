MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro

Introducing Local Trade Copier Pro MT5, the ultimate utility for traders looking to efficiently copy trades between different MT5 accounts. This powerful tool is designed for traders who want to automate their trading strategy and enhance their performance by leveraging multiple accounts seamlessly.

Experience the benefits of real-time trade copying with minimal delay, ensuring that you never miss a profitable opportunity. Whether you're managing multiple accounts or working with different brokers, Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 offers unparalleled flexibility and customization to suit your trading needs.

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Key Features

Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.

Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for instant status overview.

Customizable Trade Filtering: Filter trades by magic numbers, symbols, and trade types for tailored copying.

Flexible Account Configuration: Supports multiple destination accounts, accommodating a variety of trading scenarios.

Quick Trade Execution: Copies trades swiftly, minimizing delays and maximizing trading efficiency.

Advanced Trade Management: Options to set stop loss, take profit, and lot sizes for each copied trade.

Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 is the essential utility for traders using MetaTrader 5 who want to enhance their trading strategies and manage multiple accounts effectively.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

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#tags Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 trade copier, MT5 utility, trade automation, account management, forex trading, trade alerts, multiple accounts, trade synchronization, real-time monitoring, trade filtering, trading efficiency, push notifications, email alerts, on-chart dashboard, customizable settings, forex utilities