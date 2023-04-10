Candlestick Patterns Alert

Elevate your trading precision with the Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 indicator, a powerful tool designed to swiftly detect key candlestick patterns and deliver real-time alerts, empowering traders to act on high-probability setups. Rooted in the principles of Japanese candlestick charting, pioneered by Steve Nison in the 1990s, this indicator is a favorite among forex, crypto, and stock traders for its ability to decode market sentiment through patterns like Hammer, Doji, or Engulfing. It streamlines manual analysis, saving time, enhancing accuracy, and reducing missed opportunities—perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders aiming to capitalize on trend reversals or continuations in volatile markets like EURUSD, BTCUSD, or XAUUSD.

The Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 overlays green (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart for instant pattern recognition, with customizable text labels (default size 7, offset 20%) for clarity. Supporting 14 major patterns—Hammer, Inverse Hammer, Hanging Man, Shooting Star, Doji, Bullish/Bearish Spinning Tops, Engulfing, Harami, Piercing Line, Three White Soldiers, and Three Black Crows—it allows users to enable/disable specific patterns (default: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing enabled) and tailor alerts via pop-ups, push notifications, or emails (all default enabled). With two buffers (BuySignal, SellSignal), it’s EA-ready for automated strategies. Benefits include multi-pattern monitoring, reduced screen time, and adaptability across forex, crypto, stocks, and commodities, ensuring traders stay ahead in fast-paced markets.

Key Features

Multi-Pattern Detection: Identifies 14 critical candlestick patterns (e.g., Hammer, Doji, Engulfing, Three White Soldiers) for spotting reversals and continuations with precision.

Customizable Pattern Selection: Enable/disable specific patterns (e.g., default Bullish/Bearish Engulfing enabled) to align with your trading strategy.

Real-Time Visuals: Green buy arrows and red sell arrows with text labels (size 7, offset 20%, adjustable multiplier 0.5) for clear, clutter-free pattern identification.

Flexible Alert System: Configurable pop-ups, push notifications, and email alerts (all default enabled) for instant notification of new patterns across timeframes.

EA Compatibility: Two buffers (BuySignal, SellSignal) expose pattern data for seamless integration into expert advisors or automated trading scripts.

Broad Market Support: Works with forex pairs, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and commodities, ideal for diverse strategies like scalping or swing trading.

User-Friendly Customization: Toggle patterns, adjust text size/offset, and show/hide copyright info (default enabled) for a tailored charting experience.

Efficient Design: Lightweight, non-repainting code optimized for MT4, ensuring smooth performance even with multi-chart setups.

Time-Saving Automation: Eliminates manual pattern scanning, allowing focus on strategy execution while capturing key market signals.

Enhanced Decision-Making: Provides reliable pattern-based insights to confirm entries/exits, reducing emotional trading in volatile conditions.

The Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 indicator is a must-have for traders seeking to harness the power of candlestick analysis with speed and precision. Its robust pattern detection, customizable alerts, and automation-ready design deliver a competitive edge, making it ideal for navigating dynamic markets with confidence.

