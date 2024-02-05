MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator

MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator is a simple and easy tool that automatically extends any box/rectangle drawn on the chart to the right edge of the screen. 

This tool can be used for easy drawing of zones and can help with determining future areas of interest on the chart once price trades back to those levels.

Very suitable for supply and demand, order blocks, POI's (Points of Interest) mapping on charts.

Sometimes its better to have a zone than a single price level as price can shoot above or below those levels.


UPDATE: Now you can draw boxes from Left to Right & Right to Left.

Choose preferred method as input selection when loading the indicator.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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This indicator plots any and every swing high or swing low on your chart. A swing high or low candle formation comprises of a minimum of 3 candles whereby the middle candles high/low is the highest or lowest point amongst the three candles. The direction (bullish/bearish) of the middle candle is irrelevant. Swings are very useful patterns that can be used to determine market structure as well as potential price reversal points on a chart. This indicator is derived from the Bill Williams Fracta
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