MT5 Rectangle Extender Indicator is a simple and easy tool that automatically extends any box/rectangle drawn on the chart to the right edge of the screen.

This tool can be used for easy drawing of zones and can help with determining future areas of interest on the chart once price trades back to those levels.

Very suitable for supply and demand, order blocks, POI's (Points of Interest) mapping on charts.

Sometimes its better to have a zone than a single price level as price can shoot above or below those levels.





UPDATE: Now you can draw boxes from Left to Right & Right to Left.

Choose preferred method as input selection when loading the indicator.