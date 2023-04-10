Fibonacci Alert MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to help traders identify key Fibonacci levels in real-time. By providing timely alerts when price approaches or breaks these critical levels, it empowers traders to make informed decisions and optimize their trading strategies.

This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders, as it simplifies the complex task of tracking Fibonacci levels while offering essential notifications to prevent missed trading opportunities.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring fast computation and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app, allowing for on-the-go monitoring.

Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from your terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for an instant status overview.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Works across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, offering flexibility for different trading styles.

Signal Generation: Utilizes Fibonacci levels calculated based on market movements to identify potential buy and sell signals.

No Repainting: Offers reliable signals as it does not repaint, ensuring that past signals remain valid.

Customizable Inputs: Allows traders to adjust settings for Fibonacci levels, alert types, and display preferences to suit their trading strategies.

EA Integration: Features buffer integration for seamless use with Expert Advisors, enhancing trading automation.

Fibonacci Alert MT4 is an essential tool for traders seeking to leverage Fibonacci analysis in their strategies. Enhance your trading experience with this powerful indicator designed exclusively for MetaTrader 4.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

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#tags Fibonacci Alert MT4 trading indicator, Fibonacci levels, trading alerts, technical analysis, trading signals, MetaTrader 4, Forex trading, market analysis, trend reversal, trading strategies, price action, financial markets, real-time alerts, trading automation, risk management