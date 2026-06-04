NonRep Swing Indicator

Indicator is best used in lower timeframes for high probability scalp entry levels. The Arrows DO NOT reprint (which is rather unique for such an indicator) and makes it a lot easier to backtest. As well as use as an entry indicator as the once you've backtested to measure the probability, it results in high confidence in the signals (as you know if it prints an arrow, it is already 100% certain the signal is valid and will not remove it on the next bar).

Obviously the above statement does not mean every signal is profitable. It is just an emphisis that you won't have to use the indicator with another in order to verify signals.


There isn't much to say here. Scalping systems are not complex, a few formulas and specific logic gates to make find the best possible entry level for the specified inputs.

NOTE:

The indicator inputs must be changed accordingly with the size of the instrument you are trading. The higher the decimal, the smaller the Hs Shift, less you will see next to no signals. The lower the demimal (ie Nasdaq, US30, Gold), the higher the Hs Shift, less you will see too many signals. Specific inputs corelated with a timeframe sheet will be provided on purchase. For testers: jsut turn the Hs Shift down and up accordingly running at M1 - M20. Indicator produces lower quality signals at higher timeframes (M30+)

The Indicator is currently not suitable for automated trading. A future version will likely be, but the difference between forcing the EA to trade every signal and applying discretion (by exercising time based execution and daily bias), the indicator proved a lot more profitable. 

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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Mean Reversion MT4 Swinger
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This is a mean reversion system as the name implies. EA performs best on Nasdaq and Dow Jones. The EA is a high frequency trading system and is not suitable for high spread accounts. The EA finds high probability zones and executes order blocks to quickly capture market edge. This is NOT a directional trading system. See: V1.2 backtest example:  https://youtu.be/YkUcL6xMfBY The concept, for those unfamiliar, is simple: price tends to revert back to normal levels after periods of price irregular
Session Volatility Swinger EA
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NOTE: EA is prop account ready and compliant, tested on FundedNext 2 step accounts. Recommende non prop accounts should preferably be low spread and for long term use a VPS may make sense as the trades will be very spaced out, which may not be convinient. VPS speed can be on the slow end and will be fine as speed is not quite the priority, rather it just has to be 'always ON'. Expert Magic number must be set to 40829 It has proven quite pointless in writing a detailed one of these as you either
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