Double Top And Bottom Indicator

DPO Histogram MT4 is an advanced trading indicator designed to display the Detrended Price Oscillator as a histogram. This powerful tool assists traders in identifying cyclical price movements and potential trend changes, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders alike.

With its real-time alerts and user-friendly interface, DPO Histogram MT4 enables traders to react swiftly to market shifts, enhancing their trading strategies. By providing clear visual signals, this indicator helps in making informed trading decisions based on momentum shifts.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers for Expert Advisor automation.

Fast and Backtestable: Utilizes MetaTrader's OnCalculate() for rapid calculations and compatibility with the Strategy Tester.

Pop-Up Alerts: Provides instant alert notifications on signal events to ensure you never miss a trading opportunity.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time alerts to your mobile app for convenient monitoring while on the go.

Email Alerts: Notifies you via email on important signal events, facilitating remote monitoring.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays essential information directly on the chart for an immediate overview of conditions.

Signal Calculation: Utilizes the Detrended Price Oscillator to measure price momentum shifts, triggering buy and sell signals.

Visual Output: Presents color-coded histogram bars for quick visual interpretation of market conditions.

Non-Repainting: Ensures that signals are reliable and do not repaint, enhancing trading accuracy.

Customizable Inputs: Allows traders to adjust settings according to their trading strategies and preferences.

DPO Histogram MT4 is an essential tool for traders seeking to enhance their experience with MetaTrader 4. With its robust features and real-time signals, this indicator is a must-have for anyone serious about trading.

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#tags DPO Histogram MT4 trading indicator, Detrended Price Oscillator, trading signals, MetaTrader 4, technical analysis, trend analysis, momentum trading, trading alerts, histogram indicator, financial market indicator, price movement detection, automated trading, market trends, forex trading, investment tools