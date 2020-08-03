Limitless MT5
- Indicators
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Dmitriy KashevichHello everyone, I am a trader with 4 years of experience and 7 years of programming experience, on this site I publish my best trading indicators that show excellent income! I know that something will be interesting to you from my products.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader.
works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks
Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration
And now the main thing
Why Limitless MT5?
1 complete lack of redrawing
2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading
3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80%
4 performed well in trading during news releases
Trading rules
1 buy signal - the appearance of a blue upward arrow
a signal to sell the appearance of a red arrow pointing down
2 to enter a trade on the next candlestick after the signal
3 recommended take profit on
М1 charts - 40 pips
М5- 50 pips
М15- 55-60 pips
М30- 50-70 pips
4 stop loss set equal to take profit 5 to filter false signals we recommend using Parabolic SAR - Moving Average or similar trend indicators to exclude entry into a trade against the trend.