SuperTrend Alert

Introducing SuperTrend MT4, a cutting-edge indicator designed to help traders identify market trends with precision. Whether you are a forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities trader, this powerful tool provides clear buy and sell signals, enabling you to make informed decisions and maximize your trading success.

With SuperTrend MT4, you gain a significant edge in your trading strategy. Users have reported enhanced accuracy in trend detection, allowing them to time their entries and exits effectively. By utilizing real-time alerts and customizable settings, you can adapt to market shifts and improve your overall trading performance.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers for automated signal-based trading with Expert Advisors.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine for quick computations and compatibility with the Strategy Tester.

Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time notifications to your mobile app, allowing you to monitor trades on the go.

Email Alerts: Provides email notifications for signal events, enabling remote monitoring when you are away from the terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel on the chart for an instant overview of market conditions.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Operates across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, enhancing flexibility.

Customizable Inputs: Adjust period and multiplier settings to tailor the indicator to your specific trading style and market conditions.

Non-Repainting Signals: Provides consistent signals without repainting, ensuring reliability in your trading decisions.

Session Filter: Customize alerts and signals based on specific trading sessions to optimize performance.

SuperTrend MT4 is the ideal tool for traders seeking to enhance their market analysis and decision-making process on MetaTrader 4. Take advantage of its powerful features to elevate your trading game.

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