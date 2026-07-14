Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5

Candlestick Patterns MT5 is a cutting-edge indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 users, enabling traders to identify key candlestick formations quickly and efficiently. This tool is ideal for forex, crypto, and stock traders looking to enhance their decision-making process and capitalize on high-probability trading setups.

By utilizing the principles of Japanese candlestick charting, Candlestick Patterns MT5 helps traders recognize market sentiment through patterns such as Hammer, Doji, and Engulfing. This indicator streamlines your trading strategy, allowing for quicker responses to market movements, making it perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders aiming to exploit trend reversals or continuations.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers—can be read directly by Expert Advisors for automated signal-based trading.

Color-Coded Bars: Changes candle/bar colors to visually highlight trend direction and signal strength at a glance.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine—extremely fast to compute and fully compatible with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.

Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for instant status overview.

Real-Time Visuals: Provides clear, clutter-free arrow signals on the chart for immediate pattern recognition.

Multi-Pattern Detection: Supports multiple candlestick patterns, allowing traders to identify numerous setups simultaneously.

User-Friendly Customization: Offers customizable input parameters for tailoring alerts and display settings to individual trading styles.

Experience enhanced trading capabilities with Candlestick Patterns MT5, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5 users.

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