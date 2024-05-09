SC MTF Tdi for MT5 with alert

4.75
Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and highly configurable alert system.

Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile.

Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!

What is TDI?

The Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) is a composite indicator developed by Dean Malone that combines RSI, Bollinger Bands applied to RSI, and two moving averages of RSI into a single display. It provides a comprehensive view of market dynamics including momentum, volatility, and trend direction.

The indicator consists of five lines: the RSI Price line (raw RSI), the Trade Signal line (fast MA of RSI), the RSI Signal line (slow MA of RSI, also the midline of the volatility band), and the Volatility Band High and Low (Bollinger Bands applied to the RSI). Traders use crossovers between the Trade Signal and RSI Signal lines for entry signals, and the Volatility Band to gauge market volatility and overbought/oversold conditions.

Features:

  • Five independently styled lines: RSI Price, Trade Signal, RSI Signal, VB High, VB Low
  • Visual signal markers with arrows and vertical lines
  • Three independent signal buffers with configurable triggers
  • Signal detection options: direction change, level cross, peak/valley
  • Configurable alert functions for each signal (email, push, sound, popup)
  • Multi-timeframe (MTF) capability with interpolation methods
  • Multiple color modes (simple, direction-based, level-based)
  • Custom indicator call (iCustom) buffer access for Expert Advisor (EA) integration

Input Parameters:

  • Basic Settings:
    • RSI Period: Lookback period for the RSI calculation.
    • RSI Applied price: Price type used for RSI calculation.
    • Volatility band period: Period for the Bollinger Band applied to RSI.
    • Volatility band deviation: Standard deviation multiplier for the Volatility Band.
    • RSI signal MA period: Period of the slow MA (RSI Signal / VB midline).
    • RSI signal MA mode: Moving average type for the RSI Signal line.
    • Trade signal MA period: Period of the fast MA (Trade Signal line).
    • Trade signal MA mode: Moving average type for the Trade Signal line.
    • TDI bar shift: Offset the line drawing by specified number of bars.
    • TDI timeframe: Choose timeframe for MTF display.
    • MTF Interpolation mode: Select smoothing method (Off, Linear, Smooth, Weighted, Simple Moving Average).
  • Levels Settings:
    • Show levels: Toggle level line visibility.
    • High level (overbought): Upper reference level (default 68).
    • Low level (oversold): Lower reference level (default 32).
    • Level appearance: Customize color, style, and width.
  • Signal Settings:
    • Signal 1/2/3 trigger: Configure detection type (direction change, level cross, peak/valley).
    • Visual markers: Enable arrows and vertical lines with customizable size, style, and position.
    • Arrow customization: Set Wingdings codes and colors for up/down signals.
  • Alert Settings:
    • Alert timing: Choose when alerts trigger (Off, After close, Before close, Both).
    • Alert interval limit: Set minimum minutes between repeated alerts.
    • Time range filter: Restrict alerts to specific hours.
    • Delivery methods: Enable email, push, popup, and sound notifications.
  • Color and Style Settings:
    • Color mode: Select from multiple modes (simple, direction-based, level-based).
    • RSI Signal line: Customize color, style, and width of the slow MA line.
    • Trade Signal line: Customize color, style, and width of the fast MA line.
    • Volatility Band High/Low: Customize color, style, and width of the band lines.
    • RSI Price line: Customize color, style, and width of the raw RSI line.
Reviews 5
Ed_ Edward
176
Ed_ Edward 2024.12.29 18:19 
 

magnificent

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2024.06.28 08:54 
 

Sehr gute Arbeit, danke.

Otis J
110
Otis J 2024.05.16 15:34 
 

awesome!

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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Oly.FX
289
Oly.FX 2025.08.27 03:29 
 

Amazing job. Unfortunetelly the alerts can't signal when the main line crosses the signal line. I dont know why the author missed that. So, it can be wonderful, but it's just fair.

Ed_ Edward
176
Ed_ Edward 2024.12.29 18:19 
 

magnificent

Sutatong
408
Sutatong 2024.10.07 07:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2024.06.28 08:54 
 

Sehr gute Arbeit, danke.

Otis J
110
Otis J 2024.05.16 15:34 
 

awesome!

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