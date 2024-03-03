Gold Targets 5

Gold Targets are the best trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points, issues a signal in the form of an arrow and the price level (BUY Entry / SELL Entry) to open an order. The indicator also immediately displays the price level for Stop Loss and five price levels for Take Profit.

ATTENTION: The indicator is very easy to use. Install the indicator on the chart with one click and trade based on its signals and price levels. On the chart, regardless of the time frame on which the indicator is installed, the trend status is displayed from four time frames (M30 H1 H4 D1).

Advantages of the indicator:
1. The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
2. The indicator signal is not repaint. When the price crosses each line, it is equipped with a sound notification (Alert & Message).
3. You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker.
4. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, etc.).
5. You can trade on any timeframes (M15-M30 scalping and day trading / H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading).
6. Individual parameters (color, size, etc.) can be changed in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves.
7. The indicator can be used as an independent trading system.
8. The chart also displays a timer until the candle/bar of the current timeframe closes.

WARNING:
+ All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.
+ All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!

WARNING: Don't look for magic arrows, they don't exist. No indicator in the world can guess or predict a trend reversal 100%.

NOTE: The accuracy of entry and profitability of trading depends only on the skill of the trader. Any indicator is only a trader’s assistant, and not a guide to action. The Golden Rule - go to open an order by trend, take your profit and wait until the next best signal.
I wish everyone good luck in trading and stable profits!
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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Gold Levels MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, displays price levels of support and resistance from all time frames (TF) using the Murray method based on the Gann theory. The indicator indicates overbought and oversold fields, giving an idea of possible reversal points and at the same time giving some idea of the strength of the current trend. Description of levels: (Extreme Overshoot) - these levels are the ultimate
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GoldMax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5   . The unique algorithm of the Expert Adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management, lot multiplier, grid and  subsidence reduction mechanism.    The main advantage of GoldMax EA is that you can do trade 100% automatically on a VPS and/or you can also trade in semi-aut
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Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow . For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow . Benefits of th
Gold Venamax MT4
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Gold Levels MTF MT4
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Gold Levels MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, displays price levels of support and resistance from all time frames (TF) using the Murray method based on the Gann theory. The indicator indicates overbought and oversold fields, giving an idea of possible reversal points and at the same time giving some idea of the strength of the current trend.   Description of levels: (Extreme Overshoot) - these levels are the ultimat
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MA3 Trend MT5  - is the good trend indicator on three MAs .   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.). You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading). Indi
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Gold PL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and automatically reflects the important Pivot Levels of the specified timeframe (TF) using the Fibonacci method (golden section). Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The indicator perfectly describes the price trajectory of the selected timeframe (day, week, month, year), determines the beginning of a trend and the beginning of a correction, which may develop i
Gold PL MTF 4
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Gold PL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and automatically reflects the important Pivot Levels of the specified timeframe (TF) using the Fibonacci method (golden section). Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The indicator perfectly describes the price trajectory of the selected timeframe (day, week, month, year), determines the beginning of a trend and the beginning of a correction, which may develop i
Gold Venamax MT5
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Gold Venamax - this is a best stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] Indicator features: This is a super indicator with Magic and two Blocks of trend arrows for comfortable and profitable trading. Red Button for switching blocks is displayed on the chart. Magic is set in the indicator settings, so that you can install the indicator on two chart
Gold TL MTF 4
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Gold TL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and reflects trend lines along the fractals of a specific timeframe (TF).   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices e
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MA3 Trend - is the good trend indicator  on three MAs.   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.). You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading). Individua
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Gold Pointer - is the good trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset's price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points and generates a signal to open BUY or SELL order. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red trend line + red TF indicator + yellow signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue trend line + blue TF indicat
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Gold ATR MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator.  The algorithm of the indicator ATR (Average True Range) analyses the movement of the asset price and reflects volatility by drawing the corresponding levels in specified percentages (%) of the opening price of the specified timeframe (D1). Indicators (red and/or blue D1 H4) of the symbol price movement direction and arrow signals are additional and essential aids for comfortable and profitable intraday trading and/or scalping. Daily profi
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Gold TMAF MTF  - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red upper boundary of TMA2 above the red upper boundary of TMA1 + red fractal indicator above + yellow SR signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue lower boundary of TMA2 below the blue lower boundary of TMA1 + blue fractal ind
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Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
Gold Targets 4
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Gold Targets are the best trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points, issues a signal in the form of an arrow and the price level (BUY Entry / SELL Entry) to open an order. The indicator also immediately displays the price level for Stop Loss and five price levels for Take Profit. ATTENTION: The indicator is very easy to use. Install t
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Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 4 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses Meta Trader 4 standard indicators.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Recommendations:  Broker - Rob
Gold Pointer MT5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Pointer  - is the good trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset's price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points and generates a signal to open BUY or SELL order. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red trend line + red TF indicator + yellow signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue trend line + blue TF indicat
Gold ATR MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold ATR MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator.  The algorithm of the indicator ATR (Average True Range) analyses the movement of the asset price and reflects volatility by drawing the corresponding levels in specified percentages (%) of the opening price of the specified timeframe (D1). Indicators (red and/or blue D1 H4) of the symbol price movement direction and arrow signals are additional and essential aids for comfortable and profitable intraday trading and/or scalping. Daily profi
Gold TMAFractal MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold TMAF MTF  - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red upper boundary of TMA2 above the red upper boundary of TMA1 + red fractal indicator above + yellow SR signal arrow in the same direction. For BUY = blue lower boundary of TMA2 below the blue lower boundary of TMA1 + blue fractal ind
BTCmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
BTCmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management and lot multiplier.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real Weltrade account + Set file to optimization at any oth
FXmax EA MT5
Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA  - is one of the best   Expert Advisor  for   Meta Trader 5 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses Meta Trader 5 standard indicators.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Monitoring in the real accoun
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mik55
107
mik55 2026.01.23 01:01 
 

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Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
1014
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2026.01.03 06:27 
 

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ViktorTkachenko
14
ViktorTkachenko 2025.11.14 14:38 
 

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Vidmantas Makovskis
67
Vidmantas Makovskis 2025.11.01 15:14 
 

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Sergei Linskii
38126
Reply from developer Sergei Linskii 2026.03.01 15:59
You can lose your balance and without any indicator...😜
FERNANDO3105
14
FERNANDO3105 2025.09.27 01:36 
 

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Findolin
2670
Findolin 2025.09.22 19:42 
 

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Isaac254044
25
Isaac254044 2025.09.12 18:01 
 

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Sergei Linskii
38126
Reply from developer Sergei Linskii 2025.09.12 20:33
If you are willing to pay for EA, write me a private message...
Mdrwan
14
Mdrwan 2025.08.19 16:49 
 

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russklad
71
russklad 2025.08.18 05:26 
 

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Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:15 
 

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Arash Ghasempour
202
Arash Ghasempour 2025.07.27 12:13 
 

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Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
7497
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag 2025.07.17 08:43 
 

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Sergei Linskii
38126
Reply from developer Sergei Linskii 2025.07.17 09:14
The levels are updated according to the indicator algorithm when certain conditions coincide. This is done so that you do not get rich too quickly on Forex...)))
Jupp007 van de Latt
90
Jupp007 van de Latt 2025.06.21 00:31 
 

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new bie
27
new bie 2025.06.03 15:12 
 

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zhangjiaoyang
34
zhangjiaoyang 2025.05.12 03:49 
 

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Алла Распопова
20
Алла Распопова 2025.05.07 08:17 
 

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