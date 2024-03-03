Gold Targets 5

Gold Targets are the best trend indicator. The indicator's unique algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines the most profitable entry points, issues a signal in the form of an arrow and the price level (BUY Entry / SELL Entry) to open an order. The indicator also immediately displays the price level for Stop Loss and five price levels for Take Profit.





ATTENTION: The indicator is very easy to use. Install the indicator on the chart with one click and trade based on its signals and price levels. On the chart, regardless of the time frame on which the indicator is installed, the trend status is displayed from four time frames (M30 H1 H4 D1). Advantages of the indicator:





1. The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.

2. The indicator signal is not repaint. When the price crosses each line, it is equipped with a sound notification (Alert & Message).

3. You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker.

4. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices, etc.).

5. You can trade on any timeframes (M15-M30 scalping and day trading / H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading).

6. Individual parameters (color, size, etc.) can be changed in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves.

7. The indicator can be used as an independent trading system.

8. The chart also displays a timer until the candle/bar of the current timeframe closes.





WARNING:

+ All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.

+ All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!

WARNING: Don't look for magic arrows, they don't exist. No indicator in the world can guess or predict a trend reversal 100%.

NOTE: The accuracy of entry and profitability of trading depends only on the skill of the trader. Any indicator is only a trader’s assistant, and not a guide to action. The Golden Rule - go to open an order by trend, take your profit and wait until the next best signal.







I wish everyone good luck in trading and stable profits!