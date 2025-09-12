Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator

RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR

RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria.

This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency.

This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers

List of Inputs

__________GENERAL SETTINGS__________

  • Show HH LH LL HL
  • Line color
  • Line style
  • Line width
  • Background line
  • Highlight to move
  • Line's continuation to the right
  • Hidden in the object list
  • Priority for mouse click


_______ RSI SETTINGS ________

  • rsi timeframe
  • rsi period
  • rsi OverBought Level
  • rsi OverSold Level


__________ALERT SETTINGS__________

  • Allow Alert
  • Allow Notification
  • Allow Email


