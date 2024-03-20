Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5

Introducing the Consecutive Candle MT5, an innovative indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy by identifying streaks of bullish or bearish candles. This tool is perfect for traders in the forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets, providing clear signals and alerts to help you make informed decisions.

With its ability to deliver timely alerts for trend confirmations and potential reversals, the Consecutive Candle MT5 is praised for its accuracy and ease of use. Many traders have reported improved trade timing and higher success rates by utilizing this indicator to capitalize on sustained trends.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers that can be read directly by Expert Advisors for automated signal-based trading.
  • Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles for easy visual reading.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring fast computation and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events so you never miss a trade setup.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app for on-the-go monitoring.
  • Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Works seamlessly across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN.
  • Customizable Candle Count: Allows traders to adjust the number of consecutive candles (default N_CANDLE=3) for tailored trading strategies.
  • Non-Repainting Signals: Signals are triggered only on candle closes, ensuring that traders receive reliable and accurate alerts.
  • Lightweight Design: Operates efficiently without lag, making it suitable for all trading profiles, including scalpers and swing traders.

The Consecutive Candle MT5 is your go-to tool for maximizing trading potential and enhancing decision-making in the MetaTrader 5 environment.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Consecutive Candle MT5, trading indicator, forex trading, crypto signals, stock market, trend analysis, market reversals, trading alerts, technical analysis, price action, momentum trading, trading strategy, automated trading, MetaTrader 5, backtesting, trading tools

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