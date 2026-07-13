Pip Movement Alert

Introducing the STC MT4, an advanced trading indicator designed to analyze market trends and cycles effectively, making it an essential tool for traders seeking to enhance their decision-making process. This indicator is beneficial for both novice and experienced traders looking to identify optimal entry and exit points based on cyclical price movements and momentum shifts.

The STC MT4 offers significant advantages by delivering timely signals that help traders navigate volatile markets. This indicator excels in providing accurate trend direction, enabling users to capitalize on potential price reversals and continuations, thus improving overall trading performance.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to read signals directly for automated trading.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, ensuring rapid calculations and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester.

Pop-Up Alerts: Triggers MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring traders never miss critical trade setups.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app, facilitating on-the-go monitoring.

Email Alerts: Provides email notifications on signal events, allowing for remote monitoring when away from the trading terminal.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Functions seamlessly across all standard MetaTrader timeframes, from M1 to MN, adapting to various trading styles.

Signal Generation: Utilizes a combination of trend and cycle analysis to trigger buy and sell signals based on specific market conditions.

Visual Output: Features arrow signals on the chart for clear buy/sell indications, enhancing visual trading strategies.

Non-Repainting: Maintains signal integrity after the bar closes, ensuring reliable historical data for backtesting and live trading confidence.

Customizable Inputs: Allows users to adjust parameters such as STC period and alert settings to tailor the indicator to their trading preferences.

The STC MT4 is a vital addition for traders utilizing MetaTrader 4, delivering precision and reliability in trend analysis and signaling.

You can also check out the MT5 version of this product:

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#tags STC MT4 trading indicator, trend analysis, cycle analysis, momentum trading, forex trading, MetaTrader 4, trading signals, market trends, automated trading, buy sell signals, non-repainting indicator, backtestable strategy, push notifications, email alerts, multi-timeframe trading, customizable settings