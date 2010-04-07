AndeanOscillator by Gerega

The Andean Oscillator is a powerful momentum-based indicator designed to help traders identify trends, reversals, and market strength with high precision. Inspired by traditional oscillators like the MACD and RSI, this unique tool smooths out price fluctuations and provides clearer signals for both entry and exit points.


Key Features:

Momentum & Trend Detection– Helps traders spot bullish and bearish momentum shifts early.

Smoothed Oscillator– Reduces noise and provides more reliable trend confirmation.

Divergence Identification– Highlights potential trend reversals before they occur.

Customizable Settings– Adjust sensitivity to match different trading strategies.

Works Across All Markets– Suitable for Forex, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies.


The Andean Oscillator is a must-have tool for traders looking to enhance their market timing and improve decision-making with a smooth and efficient momentum indicator.


