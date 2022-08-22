Angle Of Price
- Indicators
-
Biswarup BanerjeeHello, I'm Biswarup, a 32-year-old MQL4 and MQL5 development specialist with a proven track record of excellence. With over 150 products spanning various categories and over 300 client projects successfully delivered across multiple platforms, I am dedicated to providing high-quality trading
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 13 December 2022
Angle of Price
It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type.
When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction.
There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows
- Close
- Open
- High
- Low
- Median
- Typical
- Weighted
When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very powerfull tool to find the trend strength. This is very helpful to avoid rangebound markets.
Muestra valores incorrectos