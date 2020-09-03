Daily Trend Scalper

Daily Trend Scalper (DTS)

This indicator is part of the RPTrade Pro Solutions systems.

DTS is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances.
It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it.
NEVER repaints.
Indications are given from close to close.
Designed to be used alone, no other indicators are required.
Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day.


    How does it work

    DTS  is using a breakout strategy combined with price action and dynamic Support and Resistances.
    The night trend and volatility are analyzed to be used during the next day.
    From this analysis are determined the breakout limits (blue and dark orange lines) and also the Take Profit 
    The "success" of the strategy and settings can be checked instantly thanks to the History data.
    The historical part allows to see immediately if there are any "holes" in the strategy and eventually select another TimeFrame or Symbol that would fit better.
    In real time from candle close to candle close the trend indicator waits for the signal conditions to be valid and then shows it by an arrow (green for buy and orange for sell).
    The red dash dot lines shows where to place the Take Profit and eventual Stop Loss. 
    Trades are indicated one by one, there are never two trades at the same time.
    Most of the trades (80%) are finished during the day. 


      DTS  indicates:

      For All selected symbols on the cart:
      Where to open your trades.
      Take Profit and Stop Loss.
      The potential quantity of pips that can be caught.


        DTS works

        With any instrument like FX pairs, indexes, metals, futures or any other if the quotations are supplied overnight.
        From M15 to H1. 
        With any broker.


          DTS   Features

          Reliable Buy / Sell signals.
          Very simple inputs.
          On Screen Alert + Push notifications + Email Notifications
          All notifications are very detailed and give also Take Profit, it allows to trade from a mobile device.
          The buid-in indicator is displayed on a linked chart by clicking on a symbol.


            How to use DTS 

            Just put it on your chart(s).
            Simply follow the arrows and Take Profit / Stop Loss indications.


              Inputs

              • ShowForex: [Bool] True will show, fasle will hide Forex symbols
              • ForexColor: [Color] Selects the color of Forex symbols
              • Fx Meat Start: [Integer] Enter here the time for the beginning of the night trend. Default value is 1 o'clock; it fits for most Fx pairs that are quoted from 0 to 23:59.
              • FX Meat End: [Integer] Enter here the time for the Ending of the night trend and beginning of the trade session. Default value fits most instruments.
              • ShowCFD: [Bool] True will show, fasle will hide CFD symbols
              • CFDColor: [Color] Selects the color of CFD symbols
              • CFD Meat Start: [Integer] Enter here the time for the beginning of the night trend. Default value is 1 o'clock.
              • CFD Meat End: [Integer] Enter here the time for the Ending of the night trend and beginning of the trade session. Default value fits most instruments.
              • CFD Session End: [Integer] Will not show trades after this time.
              • Same for Futures and Indexes.
              • Show Only Tradables: [Bool] True will only show symbols that allowed to be trades, false will show all the symbols
              • Lotsize [Double] Used for profit calculations
              • Divider: [Double] Divides the distance in between Trend Start and Trend End to calculate Take Profit and SL. Default is 3, means that TP and SL will be 1/3 of the night volatility distance.
              • Allow Trade returns [Bool] : True will allow trade to be returned if price is going the opposite way, False will keep the initial direction
              • Trading Mode: [Integer] Accurate = 0; Wild = 1; Super Accurate =2, Daily Strict =3
              • Show Profit Chart: [Bool] true = show the profit chart, false = don't show.


              Testing

              • IMPORTANT! PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO TUTORIAL FOR TESTING


              Video Daily Trend Scalper
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              Indicators
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              Indicators
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              Indicators
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              Indicators
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              Indicators
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              Indicators
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