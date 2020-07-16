Smart Gread Ultimate Edition (SGUL) indicator - based on smart order grid strategy.





Maximum customization and flexibility of strategies are the main features of this indicator.













In the right corner there is a table with the number and volume of orders.





List of adjustable parameters:





K: 2.0 - Factor of the next order increase (if the price moves in the other direction).





TP: 50 - The number of points at which the order is closed with a profit (minimum profit per 1 lot).





Step: 80 - The number of points between orders in case of price reversal in the opposite direction.













Trades both short and long positions.





The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD, but you can use any other currency pair.





Experiment with the selection of parameters and then you will find the best option for you.





Some tips:





the more K - the more Profit and the Risk of losing money.





The Rodot Dream EA is based on this indicator.