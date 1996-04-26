GO Trendline Breakout indicator is designed to find the breakouts of trendlines in the direction of the trend.

Feel free to check out my other products here : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gyila.oliver/seller#products



the indicator implements a unique trend detection algorithm, and finds the trendlines from swing highs/lows/

The indicator implements visual alerts and push notifications.





The indicator can be used on any currency pair / stocks/ indices and on any timeframe.





How to use the indicator :





1. Find a trending pair. Do not trade in ranging markets.

2. Always check the trend on the timeframe you trade corresponds to a higher timeframe trend direction.

3. Wait for signal from the indicator.

4. Place your stop loss above/below the last swing high/low

5. Partially close your order at 1:1 risk/reward and trail your remaining position.





I am open to any idea/suggestion to improve the indicator.







