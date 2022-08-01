Forex Gump Trend is a universal indicator for highly effective determination of the trend direction. If you identify the trend correctly, this is 95% of trading success, because you will be able to open trades in the direction of the price movement and benefit from it. The Forex Gump Trend indicator helps traders with a high degree of efficiency to determine the current trend direction, as well as trend reversal points. The direction of the trend is shown by colored lines on the chart, and the trend reversal points are shown by arrows. The indicator has many settings, which allows you to use it on almost all timeframes and all currency pairs.



Recommended timeframe H1, H4, D1









How to trade with Forex Gump Trend?

The trading strategy depends on the trading style of the trader and the currency pairs on which he works. But speaking globally, the trading strategy with this indicator is based on always opening orders in the direction of the trend. The indicator shows the trend with colored lines. Therefore, when the indicator draws a blue line, we open a buy trade, and when the indicator draws a red line, we open a sell trade. Considering the fact that the majority of traders trade using the scalping strategy, we recommend placing TakeProfit at a minimum distance. Approximately 15-25 points. This is due to scalping. In scalping, our goal is to open many orders in a short distance. Stops are set slightly above or below the signal lines of the indicator or when the trend changes. We always trade in small lots, which allows us to reduce the load on the trading balance. We try to open a lot of trades every day to average the result. And so, if we open a lot of trades for short distances, we increase the average number of profitable and unprofitable orders, which in total will allow us to reach a positive balance.













Benefits of the Forex Gump Trend Indicator:

not redrawn

effectively shows price reversal points

shows the direction of the trend

helps the trader to trade

works on all timeframes and currency pairs





Forex Gump Trend indicator settings:

period - indicator calculation period.

analysis - trend longitude filter. We recommend specifying a value of no more than 200.

bars - the number of candles on which the indicator will be displayed on the chart.

ColorBuy - color of buy arrows.

ColorSell - color of sell arrows.

thickness_of_thick_line - width of signal lines.

size_arr - the size of the arrows.



