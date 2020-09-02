Falcon pointer 20

The falcon indicator works based on the innovative falcon strategy before me, as I used special numbers for the Moving Release indicator and the Bollinger Band, in addition to many indicators for filtering the signal, some numbers from the Nine Square and the Fibonacci numbers, where the results were impressive. We also have a free version for a month in the video description on Youtube download link Thanks
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5 (4)
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This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
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News Expert Pro EA
Moaz Qasem
Experts
News expert is executing pending orders at the time of strong news and according to the user settings where the market movement is violent, he pauses the pending orders moving with the price Try on the demo and see the result See the video facility is also ideally works very strong news time can add news for the whole week Execute orders and according to the strength of the price action Try the demo also watch the video attached
Gone Matrth EA
Moaz Qasem
Experts
This expert works with the strategy of supply and demand, whether the offer is stronger buy or demand stronger selling in addition to several indicators working with them as confirmation of the right to enter the matter is good result I added capital management with this strategy risk management to be an expert resistant to all market conditions from news to Otherwise
Trade Expert Pro EA
Moaz Qasem
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This expert works with several indicators Rasai and Mollinger Band and also depends on certain models of candles and that the success rate of the deal more than 90% and also contains strict capital management works based on the correct rate of capital management is correct in addition to the success rate is good Try it yourself The result is communicating with me.
Sniper chance Pro EA
Moaz Qasem
Experts
This expert works to obtain a percentage of the value of capital in every single trade. The risk is very low, but if the market in the case of a sharp trend may constitute a high risk for the account as it carries a very accurate risk management privatization. Running it on only one pair is not working properly and it is on more m Try pair n on demo and sign score ..._______________________________________________________________
Flying falcon Pro EA
Moaz Qasem
Experts
This expert works in the strategy of hedging and hedging and then add a high-precision capital management. It does not use the entire balance in the trade process, but it splits it into several parts and trades part of it according to user settings also works to open several orders at the same time, taking into account the management of capital works On all the main couples but works on only one pair of them taking into account the capital management this expert wonderful profits infinite ... Tr
ReflectionAngle90
Moaz Qasem
Indicators
The Reflection Angle indicator is a high-precision professional tool that delivers over 90% accuracy across all timeframes . It’s designed to detect price reversals and pinpoint ideal entry points with exceptional reliability. Key Features: Works flawlessly on all timeframes with no signal delays. Performs best during high-liquidity sessions such as London and New York . Ideal for news events and volatile market conditions . Proven signal accuracy exceeding 90% in real trading tests. Recom
BreakingConfirmedLevel4
Moaz Qasem
Indicators
Indicator Name: BreakingConfirmedLevel Type: Professional indicator for detecting confirmed breakouts of strong price levels Description: The BreakingConfirmedLevel indicator is an advanced tool designed to detect confirmed breakouts of strong price levels in the market. It relies on precise price action analysis and multi-layer confirmation logic before generating any signal. This ensures highly accurate entry points after a real breakout, minimizing false signals and increasing consistency in
BreakingConfirmedLevel
Moaz Qasem
Indicators
Indicator Name: BreakingConfirmedLevel Type: Professional indicator for detecting confirmed breakouts of strong price levels Description: The BreakingConfirmedLevel indicator is an advanced tool designed to detect confirmed breakouts of strong price levels in the market. It relies on precise price action analysis and multi-layer confirmation logic before generating any signal. This ensures highly accurate entry points after a real breakout, minimizing false signals and increasing consistency in
TrendForce
Moaz Qasem
Indicators
The Trend Force indicator is a professional analytical tool designed to accurately measure the strength of the overall market trend . It works on all currency pairs and timeframes , and is especially effective in highlighting strong and stable trends that traders can confidently act upon. Trend Force utilizes an advanced algorithm to gauge market momentum, clearly indicating the strength of bullish or bearish trends. This makes it easy to make informed trading decisions, either by relying on it
News Expert Smart Pro
Moaz Qasem
Experts
News Expert Pro EA – Professional News Trading Expert This expert advisor is specifically designed to maximize market opportunities during high-impact news events. It comes packed with professional features that make trading smarter and more efficient: Professional Reverse Trades: News Expert Pro EA detects market movements during major news events and opens precise reverse trades to increase profit potential while minimizing risk. Continuous Operation or News Schedule: You can enable continuous
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