Falcon pointer 20
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 2 September 2020
- Activations: 5
The falcon indicator works based on the innovative falcon strategy before me, as I used special numbers for the Moving Release indicator and the Bollinger Band, in addition to many indicators for filtering the signal, some numbers from the Nine Square and the Fibonacci numbers, where the results were impressive. We also have a free version for a month in the video description on Youtube download link Thanks