Ichimoku Multi Currency EA MT4

Ichimoku Multi-Currency EA MT4 implements a robust Ichimoku strategies that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced functionality like drawdown protection, spread/slippage filters, and efficient non-lagging indicators that consume minimal system resources while executing trades with minimal delay.

The system includes day/time filters for session control and supports historical data testing for performance validation. A real-time dashboard displays open trades, account equity, and system metrics, while intuitive input menus make configuration straightforward. Detailed documentation is provided for all settings.

For detailed documentation  General Settings/Input Guide |  Indicator Settings|Backtest and Set files 

You can download the MT5 version here

Key Features

  • Ichimoku indicator strategy trading system with fully customizable periods
  • Multi-currency trading across all major pairs
  • Multiple risk management options: Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, trailing stops
  • Advanced position sizing and drawdown protection
  • Time/day filters for controlled trading sessions
  • Real-time monitoring dashboard
  • Pop-up, email and push notifications
  • MQL5 VPS compatible for 24/7 operation

Note: All dangerous strategies (martingale/grid) are optional and disabled by default.

Important Advice

This is a professional trading tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Expect normal market fluctuations:

  1. Always test in demo first
  2. Start with small risk (0.5-1% per trade)
  3. Use only the capital you can afford to lose

Regular updates and optimized set files are released quarterly. For latest recommendations, check the MQL5 Blog in the documentation section above.


Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50


If you want to try the free trial version for 7 days, feel free to reach out to me via the profile section.



Recommended products
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
AI Trading System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Experts
**AI TRADING SYSTEM for MT4 – Your Ultimate AI-Powered Profit Machine!** Unlock the future of trading with the **AI TRADING SYSTEM**, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) that uses powerful AI-driven strategies to maximize profits across all currency pairs. While it's designed for versatility, it delivers **exceptional performance on major pairs** like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, helping you stay ahead of the market. With **two distinct trading modes**, the AI TRADING SYSTEM adapts to your t
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Smart win mcp expert
PAVEL KARAKULOV
5 (1)
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor based on the strategy of breaking through levels and trading on the trend. You can you it for scalp with little take profits. Martingale and averaging are NOT used! Use a demo account to check the expert's performance! It is necessary to conduct tests of each pair before making a decision to use it in the expert! Does not work correctly in the tester! Usd demo acc to test it. Main strategy settings: Easy and Hard . For the Hard method you must use stricter mon
Dax Index Multitrader
Marek Kupka
5 (1)
Experts
This EA has been developed for DAX (GER30) M15 timeframe. It also works very well on the same market and TF M30 and M5.  So you will get 3 strategies for lower price, that means better equity curve, higher profits and lower drawdowns. Everything is tested for M15 timeframe, tests are made also for M30 and M5 TF . Strategy is based on continuation of TREND by HIGHEST channel after some period of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with   FIXED STOP LOSS . Strategy uses also some   BREAKEV
ShinZuka
Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
Experts
Using MACD value for direction. Using RSI as reversal indicator. Using open trading hour. (Recommend Hour 10,11,15 & 19 : MT4-Time) Counter trade if signal failed. Cutloss trade if signal failed. Auto lot calculate based on target profit & takeprofit. Able to set counter trade value. Suitable for commodities & currency.  Timeframe H1. Able to set limit lot open. Able to select day to trade.
StealthGapScalper Pro
Hajime Tsuro
Experts
Stealth Gap Scalper Pro is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market inefficiencies with a stealthy, tactical approach. Combining powerful gap trading strategies with smart grid averaging and night scalping techniques, this EA excels at capturing quick, reliable profits during low-volatility periods—especially Monday gaps and overnight moves. With configurable trade directions, automatic lot scaling, and an intelligent trailing stop system, Stealth Gap Scalper Pro ad
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
ForexXcelerator
Andrey Kozak
Experts
The robot uses the trading strategy of breaking the lines of the Bollinger Bands indicator. The essence of this strategy lies in the constant analysis of the indicator lines and the search for the most effective breakout points for its lines. When the price breaks through the indicator line in one of the directions, the robot opens a trade in that direction and starts to follow it. But the robot does not open trades every time the indicator lines are broken, but only in those places where it co
Desbot
Luke Joel Desmaris
Experts
Join our Newsletter to also get a copy of our Optimization Settings: https://desbot.ai/#Newsletter  Input Parameters Below are all the input options (aka: Parameters) for Desbot and how to use them. You can find the best Parameters through optimization. RiskPercentage: Enter the number that represents the percent of your account balance you want Desbot to risk per trade. For example, entering 1.5 would risk 1.5% of your Account Balance. SLTicks: Enter the number of ticks you want for your stop
Golden Pro
Ahmed Osama Abdelazem Almarsfawy
Experts
Golden_Pro is a Fully Automated and Open System for Trading on Gold/XAUUSD H1 with Elements of Profit Tracking and Recovery During Drawdown. Next Price 999 $ Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not  AI  , Not  Neural Network. Default Settings for One Chart  XAUUSD H1 Raw/ECN Each Trade has a Fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking and Recovery Model. The System works on One XAUUSD H1 chart. The System trades during the day when the Market is Strongest and Most volatile. The Main Target of the Algorithm i
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
Apex EA MT4
Botond Ratonyi
Experts
The Apex Daytrader EA —an advanced and safe trading solution designed for those who seek consistent and reliable results in the forex market without resorting to dangerous methods. This expert advisor combines sophisticated price action analysis with meticulously calibrated indicators, robust money management techniques, and dynamic exit strategies to navigate the complexities of the market. Once you bought the EA write me and I am going to add you to the private support and discussion group of
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryPower
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(Power)  is based on   Bulls   and  Bears  indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Power： Market entry condition  Power attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices It also uses  Laguerre filtering fal
Time Range Brekout EA AFX
Menaka Sachin Thorat
Experts
Time Range Breakout Strategy The Time Range Breakout strategy is designed to identify and capitalize on market volatility during specific time intervals. This strategy focuses on defining a time range, calculating the high and low within that range, and executing trades when price breaks out of the defined boundaries. It is particularly effective in markets with high liquidity and strong directional movement. Key Features : Customizable Time Range : Users can specify a start time and end time t
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Gold Crasher
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
<Logic> EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price. EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic. When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order. If trend is sell, then place sell order. This is to reduce a big draw down. <Input parameter> Slippage(pips) Max position Baselot size take profit stoploss Risk (MM) Grid order settings. Moving average period and Time frame N of bars for average line calculation <BEST PAIR and Time frame> XAUU
Trends Hunter
Sergey Musin
Experts
Trends Hunter Expert Advisor is designed for medium-term trading. It is not a martingale and it does not depend on an account type (ECN, STP etc.) or spread level. This is a fully automated EA that features a custom algorithm for recognizing the price action and origination of a trend. If the EA identifies the beginning of a trend, one trade is opened. If a trend continues, the EA adds to the position. The number of addings is adjusted by the settings. Options Lots - fixed lot size; EMA1/EMA2 p
Impuls Pro MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
Genetic algorithm
Alexander Shcherbina
Experts
Strategy Properties Handling Additional Entry Signals AI learning from history Behavior of the next signal in the same direction - adds to the winning position Signal behavior in the next opposite direction - Decreases position Default trade volume Percentage of trading on your account. The percentage values ​​show how much of the account balance is used to cover the required margin. Maximum number of open lots - 20 The number of input lots for a new position - 10% of the account equity Mo
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Gold Digger Martingale Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Gold Digger Martingale Robot is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor based on Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Each entry point is calculated using an advanced entry filter based on Price Action by following the trend. Advantages Money management system. Indicators are Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for filter sideway and scalping by following the trend. Easy to set up. Requirements Symbols: XAUUSD H4. Minimum deposit: $500. Leverage: 1:400-1:500. An
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.72 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.85 (40)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
SNeox AI
Anastasiya Morozova
Experts
SNeox AI   is an automated multi-currency trading robot for stable long-term trading on the Forex market. The advisor is developed using proven algorithms for analyzing market prices and volatility and is focused on careful trading with controlled risks. ATTENTION!   New Year's promotion: first 15 purchases - $99 Next 15 - $159 Final price: $229 Hurry to take advantage of this offer! MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/158518 Trading instruments: EURUSD GBPUSD NZDUSD AUDUSD
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Contact us after purchase (no rent) to access our VIP group. (Set files, tips, trade idea, community) Live result Ziwox Fundamental Trader Ziwox Fundamental trader is a trading assistant that helps financial markets traders reach smart decisions informed by the EA information data. This EA uses real-time online sources + AI tools to catch necessary information like the fundamental bias of currencies, Sentiment of retail traders ratio on a pair, Bank and institute forecast, COT report data, and
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (632)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA is  also known as Green Man due to its distinctive logo, is an Expert Advisor (EA) crafted specifically for overcoming challenges or evaluations from proprietary trading firms (prop firms) that permit High-Frequency Trading (HFT) strategies. With version 5.8 and above GreenMan  HFT Prop Firm EA is plug and play for for almost true HFT prop firm challenges without setfiles with it newly improved automatic features.  MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Experts
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Bitcoin Expert MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (3)
Experts
- Real price is 300$ - Limited Discount (It is 49$) -  Only 1 purchase is 49$. - Lifetime update free Welcome, Bitcoin Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed Stop loss. No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a peer-to-peer digital currency that operates independently of a central governing authority . Bitcoin enables direct transactions between users, secured by cryptographic technology and recorded on a transparent and immutable ledger   without centra
PAHunter
Van Hoa Nguyen
3.8 (5)
Experts
PAHunter the ground breaking MT4 expert advisor is changing the way you trade gbpusd, gbpcad eurchf, euraud, audcad, usdchf, eurusd. currency pairs! Developed by a team of experienced traders with over 10+ years of trading experience in the forex market. The current version adds a number of features that help increase system consistency. Trade with scalping strategy on M5 timeframe. Orders always come with a fixed stop loss and take profit level. Robots do not use potentially risky strategies.
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
More from author
Super Trend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Indicators
Master market trends with the SuperTrend Alert MT5, a powerful indicator designed to deliver precise trend-following signals for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its robust trend detection, this indicator is a go-to tool for traders seeking reliable entries and exits. Users report up to 90% accuracy in identifying trend directions when combinin
FREE
Inventory Retracement Bar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Inventory Retracement Trade it is designed based on one of the most popular tradingview indicator.  This is mostly combined with other popurlar trend indicator to confirm the strength of the movement. Definition Inventory Retracement Trade is quickly becoming one of the most popular ways to identify where short-term counter trend institutional inventory has subsided and when it’s time to re-enter into a trade’s original trend direction.
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Utilities
Optimize your grid trading strategy with the Grid Trade Manager MT5, a versatile free utility EA designed to automate the placement and management of grid orders, drawing from the time-tested grid trading approach popularized in the 2000s by forex communities for its ability to profit from market oscillations in ranging conditions. Embraced by thousands of traders on platforms like MQL5 and Forex Factory for its robust risk controls and customization, this tool excels in volatile assets like fo
FREE
Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Candlestick Pattern Alert MT5 indicator, a powerful tool designed to swiftly detect key candlestick patterns and deliver real-time alerts, empowering traders to act on high-probability setups. Rooted in the principles of Japanese candlestick charting, pioneered by Steve Nison in the 1990s, this indicator is a favorite among forex, crypto, and stock traders for its ability to decode market sentiment through patterns like Hammer, Doji, or Engulfing. It stre
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.58 (12)
Utilities
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT4 or MT5 account to multiple MT4 or MT5 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : D
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (1)
Utilities
MT5 Local Trade Copier Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to copy trades from a source MT5 account to multiple MT5 or MT4 accounts on the same PC. This utility is ideal for replicating trades across client accounts or portfolios with customizable parameters, including lot sizes, stop-loss/take-profit, and reverse copying options. It streamlines trade management without executing trades based on market logic, offering flexible synchronization for diverse trading needs. Note : Download
Hedge Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Enhance your hedging strategy with the Hedge Trade Manager MT5, a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) tailored for automating hedge trades to counter adverse price moves, rooted in hedging techniques popularized in the 2010s by forex brokers allowing opposite positions to lock in profits or limit losses during uncertain trends. Highly regarded on MQL5 and trading forums like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex for its flexible configurations and robust risk safeguards, this EA is favored by scalpe
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Enhance your price action trading with the Higher Highs and Lows MT4 indicator, a robust tool that leverages fractal analysis to pinpoint key swing points and identify trend-defining patterns like Higher Highs (HH), Lower Highs (LH), Lower Lows (LL), and Higher Lows (HL) for clear insights into market direction. Drawing from foundational price action principles rooted in Dow Theory from the early 1900s and popularized in modern trading by experts like Al Brooks in his "Trading Price Action" seri
FREE
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Bollinger Band Strategy EA MT5 is an automated trading tool designed to capture opportunities based on Bollinger Bands' reversal conditions. It executes buy trades upon detecting a bullish reversal near the lower band (when the previous candle closes below the lower band and the current candle closes above it, transitioning from red to green) and sell trades for a bearish reversal near the upper band (the opposite scenario). Extensively back-tested, the EA offers precise entry methods, flexible
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, leveraging moving average crossovers to capture trend reversals and potential entry points. This expert advisor offers traders a versatile solution with customizable settings, ensuring precise trade execution and robust risk management. Extensively back-tested, it provides efficient entry methods, flexible exit rules, and minimal system resource consumption for seamless trading. The system includ
Candlestick Patterns Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Candlestick Pattern Alert MT4 indicator, a powerful tool designed to swiftly detect key candlestick patterns and deliver real-time alerts, empowering traders to act on high-probability setups. Rooted in the principles of Japanese candlestick charting, pioneered by Steve Nison in the 1990s, this indicator is a favorite among forex, crypto, and stock traders for its ability to decode market sentiment through patterns like Hammer, Doji, or Engulfing. It strea
FREE
Brilliant Reversals Alert MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the Brilliant Reversal Indicator MT5 , a sophisticated tool engineered to detect potential trend reversals by analyzing historical price patterns and bar formations. Drawing from advanced reversal detection algorithms, this indicator stands out in the forex community for its non-repainting nature, ensuring signals remain consistent even after bar closures. Popularized through platforms like MQL5, IndicatorsPot, and trading forums since its introduction, the Br
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Streamline your trade closure process with the Close Manager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate trade exits for manual or EA-placed trades on MetaTrader 5, offering traders precise control over exit strategies. Widely praised on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its versatile and customizable closure criteria, this EA is a favorite among scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets like forex, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Users report a 30-50%
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Optimize your trade management with the Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager MT5, a robust Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automate stop-loss adjustments for manual or EA-placed trades, ensuring profit protection and risk management. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and MQL5 forums for its precision in managing trailing stops and breakeven levels, this EA is a favorite among traders seeking to secure gains effi
FREE
SuperTrend Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Master market trends with the SuperTrend Alert MT4, a powerful indicator designed to deliver precise trend-following signals for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its robust trend detection, this indicator is a go-to tool for traders seeking reliable entries and exits. Users report up to 90% accuracy in identifying trend directions when combinin
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Boost your trend-spotting capabilities with the Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5, a dynamic tool designed to identify streaks of bullish or bearish candles, delivering timely alerts for trend confirmations and potential reversals in forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities markets. Celebrated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, as well as praised in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to simplify momentum analysis, this indicator is a favorite a
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Streamline your trading analysis with the Day and Week Separator MT4, an intuitive tool designed to plot customizable daily and weekly separator lines, perfect for traders navigating broker time zone differences. Widely appreciated in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex for its simplicity and effectiveness, this indicator addresses the common challenge of aligning chart timeframes with local or market-specific times, as highlighted in discussions on platforms like Invest
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Enhance your portfolio risk management with the Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5, a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to automatically track and trail the total profit of your account or specific magic number trades on MetaTrader 5, closing all trades when the current profit falls below the last peak profit. Praised on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its dynamic profit-locking mechanism, this EA is a favorite among scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets
FREE
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 trading tool designed to automate trade entries and exits using nine technical indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, MACD, Moving Average, RSI, Stochastic, Awesome Oscillator, and RVI. Offering extensive customization with multiple entry/exit strategies and AND/OR/NA combination modes, this EA provides traders with unparalleled flexibility. Extensively back-tested, it ensures precise signal generation, robust risk management, and
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Double top and bottom indicator is a pattern scanning indicator which scans the tops and bottoms using zig zag pattern. When it find price bouncing back from the same point twice after a long trend then it generate arrow signals whenever the last resistance points is broken for double bottom and last support price broken for double top. Unlike other top bottom scanner it does not give only 1 signal. it alerts user when ever the last support /resistance is broker from double top/bottom pattern un
FREE
GG TrendBar
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Elevate your trading precision with the GG TrendBar Indicator MT5 , a multi-timeframe powerhouse leveraging ADX and Parabolic SAR to deliver consolidated trend signals across up to 9 timeframes. Emerging from advanced trend analysis concepts popularized in the early 2010s on platforms like Forex Factory and MQL5, this indicator has gained favor for its ability to filter noise by requiring alignment across selected TFs, often outperforming single-TF indicators in volatile markets. Non-repainting
Ultimate Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Panel MT4 is a powerful MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed to streamline trading activities and enhance efficiency for traders on the MQL4 platform. This utility simplifies day-to-day trading tasks with user-friendly features, serving as a reliable companion for managing trades without relying on specific trading logic. Tailored for traders seeking a competitive edge, it offers automation and risk management tools to optimize your trading experience. Note : Download and test th
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 is a powerful MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to streamline trading activities and enhance efficiency for traders on the MQL5 platform. This utility simplifies day-to-day trading tasks with user-friendly features, serving as a reliable companion for managing trades without relying on specific trading logic. Tailored for traders seeking a competitive edge, it offers automation and risk management tools to optimize your trading experience. Note : Download and test th
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Stay ahead of market momentum with the Pip Movement Alert MT4, a versatile multicurrency indicator designed to track and alert traders on precise pip movements across multiple symbols, ideal for forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities trading. Praised in trading communities like Forex Factory and Reddit’s r/Forex, and highlighted in discussions on Investopedia and TradingView for its ability to detect sudden market shifts, this indicator is a must-have for traders seeking to capitalize on rapid
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Simplify your trading with the STM Trade Panel MT4, a user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) designed to streamline trade execution and management on MetaTrader 4, offering one-click order placement and automated trade closure based on customizable profit and loss thresholds. Highly regarded on MQL5, Forex Factory, and Reddit’s r/Forex for its intuitive interface and efficient trade control, this EA is a go-to tool for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders in volatile markets like forex, indices,
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
RSI DIVERENCE INDICATOR RSI divergence is very powerful pattern which is often used to detect a strong trend reversal. it also indicates the weakening of strong signal. So some traders  want to use it as the exit criteria. This indicator works in all timeframe and send notification, alert or email to the user. It also show the Higher Highs and Lower Low Pattern with its corresponding RSI divergency. This indicator can be used in Expert Advisors as it has accessible buffers List of Inputs ______
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Indicators
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Utilities
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review