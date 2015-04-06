Heikin Ashi Sniper GBPUSD

Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio.

This is the second part of the Portfolio.

It is meant to be traded on GBPUSD on H1 Timeframe.
It uses Bollinger Bands to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown

Each Expert of our portfolio uses a different technique to minimize curve fitting and diversify the strategy.

More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio.

The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places the order. The rest of the time, your capital is free to be traded on
other strategies

Please see backtest results in attached screenshots. The EA was designed using 30% Out Of Sample OOS data.


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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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