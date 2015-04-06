Heikin Ashi Sniper GBPUSD

Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio.

This is the second part of the Portfolio.

It is meant to be traded on GBPUSD on H1 Timeframe.

It uses Bollinger Bands to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown

Each Expert of our portfolio uses a different technique to minimize curve fitting and diversify the strategy.

More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio.

The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places the order. The rest of the time, your capital is free to be traded on

other strategies