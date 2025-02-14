Vidya pearson flow robot mql4

At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles: adaptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment.

The Essence of the Method:
  • Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market volatility. This allows it to remain relevant both during periods of high activity and during market calm.
  • Statistical Analysis of Correlations: A method is employed that measures both linear and non-linear dependencies. This enables the identification of hidden patterns and their use in confirming signals.
Key Features of Backtests:
  • Stability Over Long Periods: Testing on historical data demonstrates the system's resilience.
  • Balance Between Risk and Reward: The profit factor indicates a predominance of profitable trades over losing ones, while the maximum drawdown remains at low levels, reflecting balanced risk management.
  • Adaptability to Various Conditions: The system effectively applies its core principles across timeframes such as M30, H1, and H4, as confirmed by testing results.
  • Expected Payoff Metric: This indicates stability and predictability in results.
  • Sharpe Ratio: Confirms the system's efficiency in terms of the risk-to-reward ratio.
  • Z-Score: Indicates high statistical significance of results and a low probability of randomness.
This is not just a set of algorithms. It is a tool that adapts to market conditions and strives for a balance between aggressiveness and caution. Without promising miracles, it offers a measured approach grounded in data, mathematics, and statistics.
This method is not merely an attempt to "beat the market." It is an endeavor to understand it, uncover its patterns, and utilize them with minimal risk.


