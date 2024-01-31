General MT4/MT5 SETTINGS/INPUT Guide

GENERAL SETTINGS

Core trading parameters that control how the EA places trades, manages symbols, identifiers, entry conditions, and trade lifecycle behavior across all instruments.

Symbols

A comma-separated list of trading symbols (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD) that the EA will monitor and trade simultaneously. In multi-currency mode, the EA scans all listed pairs for entry signals and manages them independently under the same EA instance.

Lot Size

The lot size/volume for the first trade. Before starting any martingale, hedge, grid or compounding. If the EA does not have any feature which can increase the lot size, all trades will be placed with this same lot size.

Stoploss and Takeprofit Calculation Mode (SLTP Mode)

Defines how the EA interprets and calculates the stoploss and takeprofit values. The available modes are:

Pips – SL and TP are defined in pip values. Use the Stoploss in Pips and TakeProfit in Pips inputs.

– SL and TP are defined in pip values. Use the Stoploss in Pips and TakeProfit in Pips inputs. Amount – SL and TP are defined in account currency amounts (e.g., $5 loss / $10 profit). Use StopLoss in Amount and TakeProfit in Amount inputs.

– SL and TP are defined in account currency amounts (e.g., $5 loss / $10 profit). Use StopLoss in Amount and TakeProfit in Amount inputs. Percent – SL and TP are defined as a percentage of the account equity. Use StopLoss in Percent and TakeProfit in Percent inputs.

– SL and TP are defined as a percentage of the account equity. Use StopLoss in Percent and TakeProfit in Percent inputs. Group Amount – SL and TP are applied at the group level as a total combined fixed amount across all open trades for the symbol. The EA closes all group trades when the combined P&L threshold is reached.

– SL and TP are applied at the group level as a total combined fixed amount across all open trades for the symbol. The EA closes all group trades when the combined P&L threshold is reached. Group Percent – Similar to Group Amount, but the threshold is defined as a percentage of account equity rather than a fixed monetary value.

– Similar to Group Amount, but the threshold is defined as a percentage of account equity rather than a fixed monetary value. No Stoploss and Takeprofit – Disables automatic SL and TP. Trades remain open until manually closed or closed by other EA logic such as trailing stop, breakeven, grid, or hedge.

Hide Stoploss and Takeprofit

When set to true, the EA uses a virtual (hidden) stoploss and takeprofit instead of sending actual SL/TP levels to the broker. The EA monitors the price internally and closes the trade when the virtual threshold is hit. This prevents brokers from seeing or hunting your stoploss and takeprofit levels, which can be useful on certain broker types.

Stoploss in Pips

Initial Stoploss for a trade in pips. If passed 0 then no stoploss will be set. Stoploss can be modified by other features inside EA like trailing stoploss, breakeven, martingale, hedge, averaging. Only active when SLTP Mode is set to Pips.

TakeProfit in Pips

Initial Take profit for a trade in pips. If passed 0 then no take profit will be set. Take profit can be modified by other features inside EA like breakeven, martingale, hedge, averaging. Only active when SLTP Mode is set to Pips.

StopLoss in Amount

Defines the maximum loss in account currency per trade. When the trade's floating loss reaches this amount, the EA will close the position. Only active when SLTP Mode is set to Amount. Set to 0 to disable.

TakeProfit in Amount

Defines the target profit in account currency per trade. When the trade's floating profit reaches this amount, the EA will close the position. Only active when SLTP Mode is set to Amount. Set to 0 to disable.

StopLoss in Percent

Defines the stoploss as a percentage of the current account equity. For example, a value of 1 means the trade will be closed if it loses 1% of the account equity. Only active when SLTP Mode is set to Percent. Set to 0 to disable.

TakeProfit in Percent

Defines the takeprofit as a percentage of the current account equity. For example, a value of 2 means the trade will be closed once it gains 2% of account equity in profit. Only active when SLTP Mode is set to Percent. Set to 0 to disable.

Group Stoploss Amount/ Basket Stoploss Amount [Only applicable for Multicurrency EAs]

Sets the combined maximum loss amount across all open trades for the specific symbol group. When the cumulative floating loss of all group trades reaches this amount, the EA will close all those trades simultaneously. Only active when SLTP Mode is set to Group Amount. Set to 0 to disable.

Group Takeprofit Amount/ Basket Takeprofit Amount [Only applicable for Multicurrency EAs]

Sets the combined profit target amount across all open trades for the specific symbol group. When the cumulative floating profit of all group trades reaches this amount, the EA will close all trades in the group together. Only active when SLTP Mode is set to Group Amount. Set to 0 to disable.

Group Stoploss Percent/ Basket Stoploss Percent [Only applicable for Multicurrency EAs]

Sets the combined stoploss threshold as a percentage of account equity across all open trades in the group. When the group's combined loss hits this equity percentage, all trades in the group are closed. Only active when SLTP Mode is set to Group Percent. Set to 0 to disable.

Group Takeprofit Percent/ Basket Takeprofit Percent [Only applicable for Multicurrency EAs]

Sets the combined takeprofit threshold as a percentage of account equity across all open trades in the group. When the group's combined profit hits this equity percentage, all trades in the group are closed. Only active when SLTP Mode is set to Group Percent. Set to 0 to disable.

Risk Reward Ratio

This input sets the take profit automatically based on the stoploss value. For example, if the stoploss is 10 pips and the risk reward ratio is 2, the takeprofit will be automatically set to 20 pips. Set to 0 to disable this feature and use the manually specified TakeProfit value instead.

Trade Comment

This input decides the comment for each trade. Comment is by default hidden. It is helpful when you have multiple EAs running and you want to distinguish trade sources (EAs).

Capture Logs

Throughout the application we have logged information which helps in troubleshooting any issue. In case if you face any issue with trade placement or other behavior, turn it on to see the logs inside the Experts tab in MetaTrader terminal.

Conditions Check Mode

Checking all the order/position modification or closure every tick makes an EA very slow in backtesting. This dropdown lets you select whether the EA checks on every tick or only on every new candle of your currently applied timeframe. Use Every Tick for live trading precision and Period Wise for faster backtesting.

Enable Magic Number

This input controls the behavior of the EA, whether it should check conditions for different activities like Trailing Stop, Breakeven, Grid, etc. on a certain magic number. If set to false, it would only manage trades for the current symbol where the EA is applied, regardless of magic number.

Magic Number

It is a unique identifier for the Expert Advisor. When Enable Magic Number is true, the EA checks all conditions only for trades on the current chart symbol that carry this specific magic number. Use a unique value per EA instance to prevent cross-EA interference when running multiple EAs simultaneously.

Trade On New Bar

This input controls the trade placement timing. If set to true, the EA does not constantly check for entry conditions on every tick. It only evaluates entry conditions at the beginning of each new candle for the currently selected timeframe. For example, on a 5-minute chart, it checks at 9:00, 9:05, 9:10, and so on. This reduces false signals caused by intra-bar price noise.

No New Entry If Trade Exists (Single Entry)

When set to true, the EA will not open a new trade if there is already an active position open for the current symbol. This is useful for strategies where only one trade should be live at a time, preventing multiple entries on the same signal or overlapping signals. Set to false to allow multiple simultaneous positions.

Trade Direction

This input controls whether the EA should place only buy trades, only sell trades, or trades in both directions based on signals. Options are Only Long (buys only), Only Short (sells only), or Both Directions (buys and sells based on their respective entry signals).

Delete Pending Order After N Bars

If a pending order is not triggered within N candles from when it was placed, it will be automatically deleted. This prevents stale pending orders from executing during irrelevant market conditions. Set to 0 to disable this feature and let pending orders remain until triggered or manually deleted.

Close After N Candle

It will close a trade after N candles from its opening candle, irrespective of exit criteria, stoploss, or take profit. This is useful when a trade should only be held for a fixed number of bars regardless of outcome. Set to 0 to disable this feature.

Delay Seconds After Signal

When you receive multiple entry signals in close succession, this input helps avoid unnecessary trades opened at very close intervals. It specifies a delay in seconds after a signal before the EA actually places the order. For example, a value of 5 means the EA waits 5 seconds after detecting a signal before entering. Set to 0 for instant execution.

Check for Opposite Close

When set to true, the EA will close an existing trade in one direction if it receives a signal to open a trade in the opposite direction for the same symbol. This prevents holding opposing positions simultaneously and helps maintain directional consistency.

Include Swap Charges in Profit

When set to true, the EA includes swap (overnight interest) charges when calculating profit for stoploss, takeprofit, breakeven, and trailing stop conditions. If set to false, only the pure price movement is considered, ignoring swap costs.

Loss Amount

Defines the maximum loss in account currency per trade. When the trade's floating loss reaches this amount, the EA will close the position. This is an alternative to pip-based or percentage-based stoploss. Set to 0 to disable.

Loss Percent

Defines the maximum loss as a percentage of the current account equity per trade. For example, a value of 1 means the trade will be closed if it loses 1% of the account equity. Set to 0 to disable.

Profit Amount

Defines the target profit in account currency per trade. When the trade's floating profit reaches this amount, the EA will close the position. This is an alternative to pip-based or percentage-based takeprofit. Set to 0 to disable.

Profit Percent

Defines the target profit as a percentage of the current account equity per trade. For example, a value of 2 means the trade will be closed once it gains 2% of account equity in profit. Set to 0 to disable.

Max Drawdown Percent

Defines the maximum acceptable drawdown as a percentage of the account balance. If the account's current drawdown (peak to current equity) exceeds this percentage, the EA closes all open positions and halts new trade entries to protect remaining capital. Set to 0 to disable.

Maximum Trades Per Day

Defines the maximum number of new trades the EA is allowed to open within a single calendar day. Once this limit is reached, no new trades are opened until the next trading day begins. Useful for controlling overtrading or limiting strategy exposure on high-signal days. Set to 0 to disable.

Daily Stop

Defines the maximum cumulative loss allowed within a single trading day. If the combined realized and floating losses for the day reach this amount, the EA closes all open positions and stops trading for the remainder of the day. Resets at the start of each new trading day. Set to 0 to disable.

Daily Target

Defines the profit target for a single trading day. Once the cumulative realized and floating profit for the day reaches this amount, the EA closes all open positions and stops opening new trades for the remainder of the day. Resets at the start of each new trading day. Set to 0 to disable.

Weekly Stop

Defines the maximum cumulative loss allowed within a trading week (Monday to Friday). If the week's combined losses reach this amount, the EA closes all positions and halts trading until the following Monday. Set to 0 to disable.

Weekly Target

Defines the profit target for a trading week. Once the week's combined profits reach this amount, the EA closes all positions and stops trading until the following Monday, locking in the weekly gain. Set to 0 to disable.

Monthly Stop

Defines the maximum cumulative loss allowed within a calendar month. If monthly losses reach this amount, the EA closes all positions and suspends trading until the start of the next calendar month. Useful for enforcing strict monthly drawdown rules. Set to 0 to disable.

Monthly Target

Defines the profit target for a calendar month. Once monthly profits hit this amount, the EA closes all positions and stops trading for the rest of the month, securing the monthly return. Set to 0 to disable.

Delete Pending Order After N Seconds

If a pending order is not triggered within N seconds from when it was placed, it will be automatically deleted. This provides a time-based alternative to the bar-based deletion. Set to 0 to disable this feature.

Enable History for Backtests or Optimization

When set to true, the EA records trade history data that can be used for backtesting analysis or optimization purposes. This may slow down performance slightly but provides valuable historical data for strategy evaluation. Set to false to disable.

Show Hidden SL/TP Lines

When set to true, the EA draws chart lines representing the virtual stoploss and takeprofit levels on the chart. This is purely visual and never drawn during optimization to avoid performance impact. Set to false to hide these lines.

Drawdown Calculation Mode

Defines how the EA calculates drawdown for risk management purposes. Options include calculating based on trade history, equity curve, or other methods. Choose the mode that best matches your risk assessment approach.

Monitor Scope

Defines the scope of monitoring for the EA. Options include monitoring only the current chart symbol, all symbols in the watchlist, or all symbols in the Market Watch. Choose the scope that matches your trading strategy's requirements.

BREAKEVEN SETTINGS

Automatically moves the stoploss to the entry price (or slightly above/below) once the trade has moved a specified number of pips in profit, locking in a no-loss scenario.

Enable Breakeven

This input determines whether the breakeven functionality should be enabled or disabled. When enabled, the EA will monitor open trades and move the stoploss to the breakeven level once the activation distance is reached.

Breakeven Activation

This input represents the distance in pips from the entry price at which the breakeven functionality will be activated. If the price moves in the trade's favor by this number of pips, the stoploss is automatically moved to the breakeven price (entry price ± extra pips).

Breakeven Extra Pips

This input represents the additional number of pips beyond the entry price at which the stop-loss will be set when breakeven is triggered. It helps provide a small buffer to cover trading costs and potential slippage. For example, if extra pips is set to 3, the stoploss is moved to entry price + 3 pips (for buy trades), locking in a small guaranteed profit.

TRAILING STOP SETTINGS

Dynamically adjusts the stoploss in the direction of a profitable trade, allowing profits to grow while protecting against sudden reversals.

Enable Trailing Stop

Turn this on to activate the trailing stop feature. If off, the trailing stop functionality will not be applied to any open trades.

Trailing Activation Distance (Activate)

Set how many pips the price must move in your favor before the trailing stop starts following the price. For example, if entry is 1.1640 and activation is 10 pips, the trailing stop begins once price hits 1.1650 (for a buy trade).

Trail Price By (Trailing Distance)

Defines how many pips behind the current market price the stoploss will be maintained once trailing is active. For example, a value of 5 means the stoploss stays 5 pips behind the best price reached.

Trailing Step

Defines the minimum price movement required before the trailing stop is adjusted. For example, a step of 2 means the stoploss only moves after the price has moved 2 pips in your favor beyond the previous best price. This reduces unnecessary stoploss adjustments.

Trailing Stop Mode

Selects the method used for trailing the stoploss. Options include fixed pip distance, percentage-based, or ATR-based trailing. Choose the mode that best suits your trading style and market conditions.

ATR TRAILING STOP SETTINGS

Uses the Average True Range (ATR) indicator to dynamically set trailing stop distances that adapt to current market volatility.

Use ATR Trailing Stop

When set to true, the EA uses an ATR-based trailing stop instead of a fixed pip distance. This adapts the trailing stop distance to current market volatility, widening during high volatility and tightening during low volatility.

ATR Timeframe

Defines the timeframe used to calculate the ATR value. Options include the current chart timeframe or any higher timeframe. Choose a timeframe that matches your trading horizon.

ATR Period

Defines the number of periods used to calculate the ATR value. A typical value is 14, but you can adjust it based on your trading style. Higher values produce smoother ATR readings.

Activation (ATR Multiplier)

Defines the distance in ATR units that the price must move in your favor before the ATR trailing stop activates. For example, a value of 2 means the price must move 2 ATR units in your favor before trailing begins.

Trail Distance (ATR Multiplier)

Defines the distance behind the current market price, measured in ATR units, at which the trailing stop will be maintained. For example, a value of 1 means the stoploss stays 1 ATR unit behind the best price.

Trail Increment (ATR Multiplier)

Defines the minimum price movement in ATR units required before the trailing stop is adjusted. For example, a value of 0.5 means the stoploss only moves after the price has moved 0.5 ATR units in your favor beyond the previous best price.

MARTINGALE SETTINGS

Increases position size after losing trades (or winning trades) according to a defined multiplier, aiming to recover losses with a single winning trade.

Enable Martingale

Turn this on to activate the martingale feature. When enabled, the EA will increase lot sizes according to the configured parameters after losing trades (or winning trades depending on settings).

Multiplier

Defines the factor by which the lot size is multiplied after each losing trade in the sequence. For example, a multiplier of 1.5 means the next trade will be 1.5 times the previous trade's lot size.

Martingale Factor on Losing Trades

Defines the factor applied to the lot size specifically after losing trades. This works in conjunction with the multiplier to determine the exact lot size increase after losses.

Martingale Factor on Winning Trades

Defines the factor applied to the lot size after winning trades. This allows the EA to also increase lot sizes after wins, which is a less common but valid approach for certain strategies.

Multiply After N Repeat

Defines after how many consecutive losing (or winning) trades the lot size should be multiplied. For example, a value of 3 means the lot size increases only after 3 consecutive losses, not after every single loss.

Max Step

Defines the maximum number of martingale steps (consecutive increases) allowed. Once this limit is reached, the EA stops increasing lot sizes even if further losses occur. This prevents excessively large position sizes.

Adjust Take Profit

When set to true, the EA adjusts the take profit level on martingale trades to account for the increased lot size, aiming to recover all previous losses with a single winning trade. When false, the take profit remains at the original level.

GRID SETTINGS

Places multiple orders at predefined price intervals to average into a position, profiting from market retracements or breakouts.

Enable Grid

Turn this on to activate the grid trading feature. When enabled, the EA will place multiple orders at predefined intervals according to the grid configuration.

Grid Activation Mode

Defines when the grid strategy is activated. Options include on loss (after the initial trade goes against you), on signal (based on entry signals), or immediately. Choose the mode that matches your strategy.

Execution Mode

Defines whether grid orders are placed as pending orders (limit/stop) or as market orders. Pending orders allow for precise entry at specific price levels, while market orders execute immediately at current prices.

Step Distance

Defines the distance in pips between each grid level. For example, a step distance of 10 means orders are placed every 10 pips apart.

Distance Multiplier

Defines a multiplier applied to the step distance for each subsequent grid level. For example, a value of 1 means equal spacing, while 1.5 means each level is 1.5 times further apart than the previous level.

Max Grid Step

Defines the maximum number of grid levels (orders) that can be placed. Once this limit is reached, no additional grid orders are added even if the price continues to move against you.

Action When Max Grid is Reached

Defines what action the EA takes when the maximum number of grid steps is reached. Options include closing all trades, stopping new entries, or continuing with existing trades only.

SL and TP Mode

Defines how stoploss and takeprofit are calculated for grid trades. Options include cost average (based on average entry price), fixed amount (fixed SL/TP per trade), or equity percentage (based on account equity).

Grid Fixed Stoploss (Fixed Mode Only)

Defines the fixed stoploss amount in account currency for each grid trade when using fixed SL/TP mode. Set to 0 to disable.

Grid Fixed Takeprofit (Fixed Mode Only)

Defines the fixed takeprofit amount in account currency for each grid trade when using fixed SL/TP mode. Set to 0 to disable.

Avg Stoploss (Cost Average Mode Only)

Defines the stoploss in pips based on the average entry price of all grid trades. When the average price moves against you by this amount, all grid trades are closed. Set to 0 to disable.

Avg TakeProfit (Cost Average Mode Only)

Defines the takeprofit in pips based on the average entry price of all grid trades. When the average price moves in your favor by this amount, all grid trades are closed. Set to 0 to disable.

Grid Equity Pct Stoploss

Defines the stoploss as a percentage of account equity for the entire grid position. When the total floating loss reaches this percentage, all grid trades are closed. Set to 0 to disable.

Grid Equity Pct Takeprofit

Defines the takeprofit as a percentage of account equity for the entire grid position. When the total floating profit reaches this percentage, all grid trades are closed. Set to 0 to disable.

Lot Increase Mode

Defines how lot sizes are increased at each grid level. Options include multiply (multiply by a factor), add (add a fixed amount), or fixed (same lot size at all levels).

Increase Factor

Defines the factor by which lot sizes are increased at each grid level when using multiply or add modes. For example, a factor of 1.5 means each subsequent level has 1.5 times the lot size of the previous level.

Increase After N Repeat

Defines after how many grid levels the lot size increase should be applied. For example, a value of 3 means the lot size increases every 3 levels rather than every level.

Average Mode

Defines how the average entry price is calculated for grid trades. Options include lot-wise average (weighted by lot size) or simple average (equal weight to all trades).

Recover Profit from All Grid Trades

When set to true, the EA aims to recover losses from all grid trades combined, rather than treating each grid level independently. This allows the grid to close with a net profit even if some individual trades are still in loss.

Continue and Reverse the Grid on Signal Change

When set to true, the EA continues the grid strategy even when the entry signal changes direction. This allows the grid to adapt to changing market conditions without closing existing positions.

HEDGE SETTINGS

Opens opposing positions to offset risk, typically used to lock in profits or limit losses during uncertain market conditions.

Enable Hedge

Turn this on to activate the hedging feature. When enabled, the EA will open opposing positions according to the hedge configuration when certain conditions are met.

Hedge Distance

Defines the distance in pips from the original entry price at which the hedge position will be opened. For example, a value of 10 means the hedge is opened 10 pips away from the original entry.

Execution Mode

Defines whether hedge orders are placed as pending orders or market orders. Pending orders allow for precise entry at specific price levels, while market orders execute immediately.

Max Hedge Step

Defines the maximum number of hedge levels (additional hedge positions) that can be opened. Once this limit is reached, no additional hedge positions are added.

Action When Max Hedge is Reached

Defines what action the EA takes when the maximum number of hedge steps is reached. Options include closing all trades, stopping new entries, or continuing with existing trades only.

Hedge SL and TP Mode

Defines how stoploss and takeprofit are calculated for hedge trades. Options include fixed amount (fixed SL/TP per trade), equity percentage (based on account equity), or cost average (based on average entry price).

Hedge Fixed Stoploss Amount

Defines the fixed stoploss amount in account currency for each hedge trade when using fixed SL/TP mode. Set to 0 to disable.

Hedge Fixed Takeprofit Amount

Defines the fixed takeprofit amount in account currency for each hedge trade when using fixed SL/TP mode. Set to 0 to disable.

Hedge Equity Pct Stoploss

Defines the stoploss as a percentage of account equity for the entire hedge position. When the total floating loss reaches this percentage, all hedge trades are closed. Set to 0 to disable.

Hedge Equity Pct Takeprofit

Defines the takeprofit as a percentage of account equity for the entire hedge position. When the total floating profit reaches this percentage, all hedge trades are closed. Set to 0 to disable.

Lot Increase Mode

Defines how lot sizes are increased at each hedge level. Options include multiply (multiply by a factor), add (add a fixed amount), or fixed (same lot size at all levels).

Increase Factor

Defines the factor by which lot sizes are increased at each hedge level when using multiply or add modes. For example, a factor of 2 means each subsequent hedge level has twice the lot size of the previous level.

Recover Profit from All Hedge Trades

When set to true, the EA aims to recover losses from all hedge trades combined, rather than treating each hedge level independently. This allows the hedge to close with a net profit even if some individual trades are still in loss.

ALERT SETTINGS

Configures notification methods for trade signals, errors, and important events, supporting pop-up alerts, email, and push notifications.

Enable All Alerts

Master switch for all alert types. When set to true, all configured alert methods (pop-up, email, notification) are enabled. When false, no alerts are sent regardless of individual settings.

Allow Alert

When set to true, the EA will display pop-up alert messages in the MetaTrader terminal when important events occur, such as trade entries, exits, or errors. Set to false to disable pop-up alerts.

Allow Email

When set to true, the EA will send email notifications to the email address configured in MetaTrader's Tools > Options > Email tab. Useful for receiving trade alerts on your mobile device or computer. Set to false to disable email alerts.

Allow Notification

When set to true, the EA will send push notifications to the MetaTrader mobile app (configured in Tools > Options > Notifications). This allows you to receive trade alerts on your smartphone even when away from your trading computer. Set to false to disable push notifications.

DISPLAY SETTINGS

Controls the on-chart information panel (dashboard) that displays real-time EA trade statistics.

Show Dashboard

Controls whether the on-chart information panel (dashboard) is displayed. When set to true, the EA renders a customizable overlay panel on the chart showing real-time trade statistics, account information, and EA status. Set to false to hide the dashboard entirely.

Show Dashboard During Backtesting

Controls whether the dashboard is rendered during Strategy Tester backtesting runs. Enabling this during backtesting significantly slows down the test speed because the chart UI is updated on every tick. Disable this when running performance-critical backtests and only enable it when you need to visually inspect EA behavior during testing.

Panel Width Pct

Represents the width of the dashboard panel as a percentage of the total chart window width. For example, a value of 25 means the panel occupies 25% of the chart's horizontal space. Adjust this to fit more or less information horizontally without overlapping your chart.

Panel Height Pct

Represents the height of the dashboard panel as a percentage of the total chart window height. A value of 40 means the panel uses 40% of the vertical chart space. Increase this value if the panel content is being cut off.

Text Size Pct

Represents a scaling factor for all text rendered inside the panel. Larger values produce bigger fonts for easier readability on high-resolution or large monitors. Smaller values allow more information to fit in the same panel space.

Title Color

Defines the color of the title text within the panel. It sets the visual appearance of the section headings, making them easily distinguishable from labels and values. Default is Yellow.

Label Color

Defines the color of descriptive labels within the panel (e.g., "Symbol:", "Profit:", "Trades:"). Helps visually differentiate label text from the dynamic data values displayed next to them. Default is Sky Blue.

Value Color

Defines the color of numerical values and dynamic data displayed within the panel (e.g., account balance, open trade count, current profit). Provides clear visual contrast against labels for quick at-a-glance readability. Default is White.

TRADE TIME SETTINGS

Restricts the EA to trade only during specified market sessions (Asian, European, American, or custom), preventing trades outside your preferred time windows.

Allows users to customize trading activity based on specified time periods. Traders can define distinct sessions such as Asian, European, American, and an additional custom session. Each session has designated start and end times in broker time. If more than one session is enabled, the EA will allow trading if the current time falls within any of those enabled sessions.

Enable Time Filter

Master switch for the time-based trading filter. If set to false, the EA will trade 24/7 without any time restrictions. If set to true, the EA will only open new trades during the configured enabled sessions and respect the configured start/end times.

Enable Asian Session / Start Time Asian / End Time Asian

Toggle to enable or disable trading during the Asian forex session, along with the session's start and end times in broker time. The Asian session typically covers the Tokyo and Sydney markets. Times are entered as strings in "HH:MM" format (e.g., "00:00" to "08:00").

Enable European Session / Start Time European / End Time European

Toggle to enable or disable trading during the European (London) forex session, along with its start and end times in broker time. The European session is typically the highest-volume period and covers major pairs most actively. Times are entered as "HH:MM" format (e.g., "07:00" to "16:00").

Enable American Session / Start Time American / End Time American

Toggle to enable or disable trading during the American (New York) forex session, along with its start and end times in broker time. The American session overlaps with the European session, creating the most volatile and high-volume window of the trading day. Times are "HH:MM" format.

Enable Other Session / Start Time / End Time

Toggle and custom time range for a user-defined trading session that does not fit the standard three sessions above. Use this for broker-specific trading hours, overnight sessions, or any custom time window your strategy requires. Times are entered in "HH:MM" format in broker time.

Close All If Trading Time Not Valid

This input decides whether to close all open trades when the current time falls outside all configured enabled sessions. If set to true, when the current broker time crosses outside the session window, all open trades are immediately closed. If false, existing trades are left open and only new trade entry is prevented.

TRADE DAYS SETTINGS

Restricts the EA to trade only on specific days of the week, allowing you to avoid trading on historically weak or volatile days for your strategy.

The Trade Days Settings feature enables users to selectively enable or disable trading on each individual day of the week, offering flexibility to align the EA's activity with preferred trading days or market conditions.

Enable Day Filter

Master switch for the day-of-week trading filter. If set to false, the EA ignores day restrictions and trades on all days. If set to true, the EA only opens new trades on the days that are individually enabled below.

Monday Trade, Tuesday Trade, Wednesday Trade, Thursday Trade, Friday Trade

Input parameters that individually determine whether trading is allowed on each weekday. Set any day to false to prevent the EA from opening new trades on that day. The EA will still manage existing open positions on disabled days unless Close All is also enabled.

Saturday Trade and Sunday Trade

Input parameters that control weekend trading. Most forex brokers do not support weekend trading, so these are set to false by default. Enable only if your broker supports weekend trading for specific instruments.

Close All If Trading Day Not Valid

This input decides whether to close all open trades when the current day is not a configured trading day. If set to true, when the day changes to a disabled trading day, all open positions are immediately closed. For example, if Friday is set as a no-trade day, all trades will be closed when Friday begins. If false, existing trades remain open and only new entries are blocked.

NEWS FILTER SETTINGS

Prevents the EA from trading during high-impact news events, protecting your account from volatile price movements and unexpected market reactions.

Enable News Filter

Master switch for the news filter. When set to true, the EA will check the economic calendar and avoid trading during news events. When false, the EA ignores news events and trades normally.

High Impact

When set to true, the EA will avoid trading during high-impact news events (e.g., NFP, FOMC, GDP). These events typically cause the most significant market volatility and are most likely to trigger stoplosses.

Medium Impact

When set to true, the EA will also avoid trading during medium-impact news events. These events can still cause notable price movements but are generally less volatile than high-impact events.

Low Impact

When set to true, the EA will also avoid trading during low-impact news events. These events typically have minimal market impact but can still cause minor price fluctuations.

Data Start From (Minutes Before)

Defines how many minutes before a news event the EA should stop opening new trades. For example, a value of 60 means the EA stops trading 60 minutes before the scheduled news release.

Data End To (Minutes After)

Defines how many minutes after a news event the EA should resume trading. For example, a value of 1440 means the EA resumes trading 1440 minutes (24 hours) after the news release.

Minutes After Resume Trading

Defines the number of minutes after a news event before the EA resumes trading. This provides an additional buffer to allow market volatility to settle before re-entering.

Scan Frequency

Defines how often the EA checks the economic calendar for upcoming news events. Options include every minute, every 5 minutes, or other intervals. More frequent scanning ensures timely detection of news events but uses more resources.

MyFxBook WebRequest Timeout (ms)

Defines the timeout in milliseconds for web requests to MyFxBook for news data. If the request takes longer than this timeout, it will be aborted. Increase this value if you experience frequent timeouts due to slow internet connections.

NEWS ACTIONS SETTINGS

Defines specific actions the EA should take when a news event occurs, such as closing trades, pending orders, or even closing the terminal.

Close All Trades

When set to true, the EA will close all open trades across all symbols when a news event occurs. This is a drastic measure to protect against extreme volatility.

Close All Trades (Specific Pair)

When set to true, the EA will close all open trades for the specific symbol affected by the news event. This is less drastic than closing all trades and only affects the relevant instrument.

Close Pending Orders

When set to true, the EA will close all pending orders (limit and stop orders) when a news event occurs. This prevents pending orders from being triggered during volatile news conditions.

Close Pending Orders (Specific Pair)

When set to true, the EA will close all pending orders for the specific symbol affected by the news event. This only affects pending orders on the relevant instrument.

Close Highest Losing Trade (Specific Pair)

When set to true, the EA will close the trade with the highest floating loss for the specific symbol when a news event occurs. This helps reduce risk by cutting the worst-performing trade.

Close All Open Charts

When set to true, the EA will close all open chart windows when a news event occurs. This is an extreme measure that closes all charts in the terminal.

Close All Open Charts (Specific Pair)

When set to true, the EA will close all open charts for the specific symbol when a news event occurs. This only affects charts displaying the relevant instrument.

Close Terminal

When set to true, the EA will close the entire MetaTrader terminal when a news event occurs. This is the most extreme measure and should be used with caution as it terminates all trading activity.

POSITION SIZING SETTINGS

Automatically adjusts lot sizes based on account balance, risk percentage, or other criteria to maintain consistent risk exposure across trades.

Enable Position Sizing

When set to true, the EA will automatically calculate lot sizes based on the configured position sizing parameters. When false, the EA uses the fixed lot size specified in the General Settings.

Increase Lot

Defines the amount by which the lot size is increased when the account balance reaches certain thresholds. For example, a value of 0.01 means the lot size increases by 0.01 lots for each threshold reached.

Increase Lot on Account Balance

Defines the account balance threshold at which the lot size is increased. For example, a value of 100 means the lot size increases when the account balance reaches $100 increments above the starting balance.

Position Sizing

Defines the method used for position sizing. Options include fixed lot, risk percentage, or account balance-based sizing. Choose the method that best matches your risk management approach.

RISK SETTINGS

Converts risk percentage into appropriate lot sizes based on stoploss distance, ensuring consistent risk per trade regardless of market conditions.

Enable Risk to Lot

When set to true, the EA calculates the lot size based on the risk percentage and stoploss distance. This ensures that each trade risks the same percentage of account equity, regardless of the stoploss width.

Risk Percent

Defines the percentage of account equity to risk on each trade. For example, a value of 1.5 means each trade risks 1.5% of the current account balance. The EA calculates the appropriate lot size based on this risk percentage and the stoploss distance.

SAFEGUARD SETTINGS

Comprehensive risk protection controls including spread filters, drawdown limits, daily/weekly/monthly stop-loss targets, and deposit load caps to protect your account capital.

Max Spread Allowed (Points)

Defines the maximum allowable spread in points before the EA is permitted to open a new trade. If the current market spread exceeds this value at the moment of signal, the EA will skip the entry and wait for the spread to narrow. This protects against entering during high-spread periods such as news events or market open. Set to 0 to disable spread filtering.

Max Slippage Allowed (Points)

Defines the maximum acceptable slippage in points for trade execution. If the broker cannot fill the order within this slippage tolerance, the order may be rejected. Set to 0 to allow any slippage (disable slippage filtering).

Max Drawdown Percent

Defines the maximum acceptable drawdown as a percentage of the account balance. If the account's current drawdown (peak to current equity) exceeds this percentage, the EA closes all open positions and halts new trade entries to protect remaining capital. Set to 0 to disable.

Max Drawdown Amount

Defines the maximum acceptable drawdown as an absolute monetary amount. When the account equity has dropped by this amount from its peak, the EA closes all positions and pauses trading. This complements the percentage-based drawdown limit with a hard currency cap. Set to 0 to disable.

Max Deposit Load

Defines the maximum percentage of the account balance that can be tied up as margin across all open trades simultaneously. For example, a value of 50 means the EA will not open new trades if the current used margin already exceeds 50% of the account balance. This prevents over-leveraging. Set to 0 to disable.

Maximum Trades Per Day

Defines the maximum number of new trades the EA is allowed to open within a single calendar day. Once this limit is reached, no new trades are opened until the next trading day begins. Useful for controlling overtrading or limiting strategy exposure on high-signal days. Set to 0 to disable.

Daily Stop

Defines the maximum cumulative loss allowed within a single trading day. If the combined realized and floating losses for the day reach this amount, the EA closes all open positions and stops trading for the remainder of the day. Resets at the start of each new trading day. Set to 0 to disable.

Daily Target

Defines the profit target for a single trading day. Once the cumulative realized and floating profit for the day reaches this amount, the EA closes all open positions and stops opening new trades for the remainder of the day. Resets at the start of each new trading day. Set to 0 to disable.

Weekly Stop

Defines the maximum cumulative loss allowed within a trading week (Monday to Friday). If the week's combined losses reach this amount, the EA closes all positions and halts trading until the following Monday. Set to 0 to disable.

Weekly Target

Defines the profit target for a trading week. Once the week's combined profits reach this amount, the EA closes all positions and stops trading until the following Monday, locking in the weekly gain. Set to 0 to disable.

Monthly Stop

Defines the maximum cumulative loss allowed within a calendar month. If monthly losses reach this amount, the EA closes all positions and suspends trading until the start of the next calendar month. Useful for enforcing strict monthly drawdown rules. Set to 0 to disable.

Monthly Target

Defines the profit target for a calendar month. Once monthly profits hit this amount, the EA closes all positions and stops trading for the rest of the month, securing the monthly return. Set to 0 to disable.

Max Loss from Initial Balance

Defines the maximum allowable loss as a percentage of the initial account balance. If the account equity drops below this percentage of the initial balance, the EA closes all positions and stops trading. For example, a value of 20 means trading stops if the account loses 20% of its starting balance. Set to 0 to disable.

Max Inactive Days (Backtesting Only)

Defines the maximum number of days the EA can remain inactive (no trades) during backtesting. If no trades are opened within this period, the backtest stops. This is useful for optimizing strategies that should trade frequently. Set to 0 to disable.

Minimum Trades (Backtesting Only)

Defines the minimum number of trades that must be opened during backtesting for the results to be considered valid. If the EA opens fewer trades than this number, the backtest results are discarded. Set to 0 to disable.

Minimum Profit Percent (Backtesting Only)

Defines the minimum profit percentage that must be achieved during backtesting for the results to be considered valid. If the profit is below this percentage, the backtest results are discarded. Set to 0 to disable.

For trend filter settings check this documentation Trend Filters Settings Input Guide MT4/MT5

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