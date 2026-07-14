Ichimoku Cloud Multicurrency Scanner MT5

Introducing the Ichimoku Cloud Multicurrency Scanner MT5, an innovative trading indicator designed to help traders monitor multiple currency pairs simultaneously. This tool is perfect for traders looking to leverage Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategies across different timeframes, enhancing their trading decision-making process.

With its advanced features, the Ichimoku Cloud Multicurrency Scanner MT5 streamlines signal identification, allowing traders to quickly spot potential trading opportunities. Whether you're a day trader or a longer-term investor, this tool provides valuable insights to optimize your trading strategy.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5 | General Troubleshooting Guide | Indicator Settings / Guide

Key Features

  • Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize them for automated signal-based trading.
  • Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles for easy visual reading.
  • Non-Repainting Signals: Signals are confirmed on closed bars only, ensuring reliability and accuracy without backtest curve-fitting.
  • Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, providing extremely fast computations and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.
  • Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a trade setup.
  • Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app, enabling on-the-go monitoring of trading signals.
  • Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events, allowing for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.
  • On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for an instant status overview of multiple currency pairs.
  • Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, enhancing efficiency and decision-making.
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Works across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, providing flexibility for different trading strategies.

The Ichimoku Cloud Multicurrency Scanner MT5 is an essential tool for traders using the MetaTrader 5 platform, enhancing their trading accuracy and efficiency. Unlock the power of Ichimoku analysis and take your trading to the next level with this innovative indicator.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

#tags Ichimoku Cloud Multicurrency Scanner MT5, trading indicator, technical analysis, forex trading, currency pairs, signal alerts, MetaTrader 5, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, multi-timeframe analysis, trading strategies, market analysis tools, automated trading, forex market, trading dashboard, real-time alerts

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Prime Horizon
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Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Oleg Rodin
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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