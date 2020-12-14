Heikin Ashi Sniper EURUSD
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio.
It is meant to be traded on EURUSD on H1 Timeframe.
It uses Heikin-Ashi High and Low/High of Monthly timeframe to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown
More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio.
The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places the order. The rest of the time, your capital is free to be traded on
other strategies
Please see backtest results in attached screenshots. The EA was designed using 30% Out Of Sample OOS data.
4 * for the developer's work.