Heikin Ashi Sniper EURUSD

3.5

Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio.

It is meant to be traded on EURUSD on H1 Timeframe.
It uses Heikin-Ashi High and Low/High of Monthly timeframe to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown

More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio.

The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places the order. The rest of the time, your capital is free to be traded on
other strategies

Please see backtest results in attached screenshots. The EA was designed using 30% Out Of Sample OOS data.

Reviews 3
Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 11:08 
 

4 * for the developer's work.

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio. This is the second part of the Portfolio. It is meant to be traded on GBPUSD on H1 Timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown Each Expert of our portfolio uses a different technique to minimize curve fitting and diversify the strategy. More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio. The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places
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Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio. This is the thirdpart of the Portfolio. It is meant to be traded on USDJPYon H1 Timeframe. It uses Bollinger Bands to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown Each Expert of our portfolio uses a different technique to minimize curve fitting and diversify the strategy. More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio. The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places th
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AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 22:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Miguel Jimenez Cordero
6779
Miguel Jimenez Cordero 2021.02.22 11:08 
 

4 * for the developer's work.

Merit Christel Marie Mattsson
4508
Merit Christel Marie Mattsson 2020.12.24 10:51 
 

Still testing it,update my review later in a couple of months

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