Gomat Currency Cracker MT4

Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.

Non-Stop Profit in EURUSD. This EA running in Currency pairs especially (EURUSD) gives good nonstop Profit Also it gives good profit in Gold. 

How to use

1. This EA gives extradentary profit in Renko chart so you can run in Renko chart( offline Renko Chart)

2. purchase and download this EA and put this EA in RENKO CHART

3. change inputs for EURUSD refer by Screenshots. we provide set files in Profit cracker Channel use it 

Recommended pairs all pairs 

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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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