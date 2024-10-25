ANOVA Seeking

**Multi-Strategy EA with Advanced Statistical Analysis (ANOVA & R-squared)**

**Core Statistical Framework:**
1. **ANOVA Analysis:**
   - One-way ANOVA: For trend direction significance
   - Two-way ANOVA: For market variable interactions
   - P-value thresholds < 0.15 for trade validation

2. **R-squared Analysis:**
   - ATR R² (Strong correlation ≥ 0.75)
   - Standard Deviation R² (Moderate: 0.50-0.74)
   - EMA R² (Weak: 0.25-0.49)
   - Combined R² for overall market state
   - Determines sideways vs trending markets

**Trading Strategies:**

**Strategy 1 (Magic: 124577)**
- Primary: ATR H4 with ANOVA validation
- Entry: Simultaneous Buy/Sell Stop orders
- Confirmation: P-value < 0.15 and R² analysis
- Risk: 0.51% per trade
- RRR: 1:1.95
- Advanced SL/TP using ATR

**Strategy 2 (Magic: 124578)**
- Primary: Volume Profile with R² confirmation
- Entry: Buy/Sell Limit orders
- Martingale on profit targets
- Risk: 0.31% per trade
- RRR: 1:2.44
- Max 6 orders limit

**Strategy 3 (Magic: 124579)**
- ATR H4 Martingale with statistical validation
- Counter-trend entries
- Risk: 0.07% per trade
- RRR: 1:3.33
- Max 5 Martingale orders

**Market State Analysis:**
1. **Sideways Market Detection:**
   - R² < 0.6 for ATR/SD/EMA
   - Combined R² < 0.25
   - P-value significance testing

2. **Trend Confirmation:**
   - Strong R² correlations (≥ 0.75)
   - ANOVA significance levels
   - Volume profile support

**Additional Features:**
- Real-time statistical calculations
- Auto Break-Even system
- Order management controls
- Trading pause (03:00-07:00 Bangkok)
- P&L real-time display

**Risk Management Integration:**
- Strategy-specific risk allocation
- Statistical validation for entries
- Multi-layer protection system
- Advanced position sizing

This EA combines robust statistical analysis (ANOVA & R-squared) with practical trading strategies, offering a comprehensive approach to market analysis and trade execution.
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For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
Miquel Cirera Mato
Experts
Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
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Consolidation
Mano Boonsok
Experts
Concept Overview The ConsolidationEA is designed to identify price consolidation levels on the M5 (5-minute) chart and enter trades when breakouts occur beyond these levels. By focusing on periods of low volatility (consolidation) followed by high volatility (breakouts), this EA attempts to capitalize on price trends that follow consolidation phases. Key Features Consolidation Detection : The EA identifies consolidation periods by checking if the price remains within a specific range (determined
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