CB Trend Reversal EURUSD

This EA analyses historical price datas to identify trend reversal . Through the systematic accumulation and analysis of vast amounts of market data, the algorithm identifies patterns, correlations and generates market trend forecasts. Using this information, the algorithm makes strategic moves at the right moment.

In order to maintain the quality of the EA, we may choose to stop selling new licenses at any time.

Current price $50 , finally price will be $499.

By prioritising quality over quantity, we are able to ensure that the product remains a reliable and effective tool for traders, even as the market continues to evolve and change.

Use the EA on M1 EURUSD.

Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives.

The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. 

Minimum deposit: $2000

VPS is recommended. 

Main features of the EA: 

    The Expert Advisor is as easy to use as possible! 
    Highly adaptable and flexible trading strategy.
    You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA.
    Only sold on the MQL market, designed for use with MetaTrader platform.
    Every position is protected with a stop loss.
    Can be used on small accounts with as little as 2000 USD balance.
    Does not rely on indicators，Only historical price action and volume data is used to find high probability entry areas. 
    More than 20 years of successful stress-testing. 

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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CB Midnight Volatile
Cong Li Tang
Experts
This EA trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, the EA will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. In order to maintain the quality of the EA, we may choose to stop selling new licenses at any time. Current price $50 , finally price will be $499. By prioritising quality over quantity, we are able to ensure that the product remains a reliable and effectiv
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