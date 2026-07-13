Ichimoku Multicurrency Scanner MT4

Introducing the Ichimoku Cloud Multicurrency Scanner MT4, an innovative trading indicator designed to help traders monitor multiple currency pairs simultaneously. This tool is perfect for traders looking to leverage Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategies across different timeframes, enhancing their trading decision-making process.

With its advanced features, the Ichimoku Cloud Multicurrency Scanner MT4 streamlines signal identification, allowing traders to quickly spot potential trading opportunities. Whether you're a day trader or a longer-term investor, this tool provides valuable insights to optimize your trading strategy.

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Key Features

Buffer Integration: Exposes indicator values as accessible buffers, allowing Expert Advisors to utilize them for automated signal-based trading.

Visual Arrow Signals: Plots clear BUY/SELL arrows directly on the chart at signal candles for easy visual reading.

Non-Repainting Signals: Signals are confirmed on closed bars only, ensuring reliability and accuracy without backtest curve-fitting.

Fast and Backtestable: Built on MetaTrader's native OnCalculate() engine, providing extremely fast computations and full compatibility with the Strategy Tester for historical backtesting.

Pop-Up Alerts: Fires MetaTrader alert pop-ups on signal events, ensuring you never miss a trade setup.

Push Notifications: Sends real-time push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app, enabling on-the-go monitoring of trading signals.

Email Alerts: Sends email notifications on signal events, allowing for remote monitoring when away from the terminal.

On-Chart Dashboard: Displays a real-time information panel directly on the chart for an instant status overview of multiple currency pairs.

Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitors multiple currency pairs simultaneously from a single chart, enhancing efficiency and decision-making.

Multi-Timeframe Support: Works across all standard MetaTrader timeframes from M1 to MN, providing flexibility for different trading strategies.

The Ichimoku Cloud Multicurrency Scanner MT4 is an essential tool for traders using the MetaTrader 4 platform, enhancing their trading accuracy and efficiency. Unlock the power of Ichimoku analysis and take your trading to the next level with this innovative indicator.

Need multi-symbol scanning? Explore these related Scanner products:

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