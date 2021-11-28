Elementary E

This is an efficient and yet simple Expert Advisor not using indicators, which can determine the following: the future direction of movement of quotes, their strength, trade levels for the current and next trading day.

The Expert Advisor runs on the "here and now" principle, which means that the EA tracks a lot of parameters of the price behavior in real time.

Based on this Expert Advisor, a certain trading strategy was developed and tested in real time. The ELEMENTARY strategy consists of three identical Expert Advisors with different settings, which makes it possible to maximize the use of daily price movement.





Main features

It always uses StopLoss;

Profit is fixed using TakeProfit;

Makes 1-5 trades per day;

All deals are closed during the day or the next day;

Works with trend and flat;

Works with all brokers and on all types of accounts;

Protection against the broker's influence on the EA operation;

Does not use averaging;

Does not use grid or martingale techniques.

The Expert Advisor only works on EURJPY with the M1-M15 TF





Input parameters

Trade Settings

Lot - lot per deposit amount.

- lot per deposit amount. Deposit - deposit amount.

The lot is set automatically depending to the account balance.

For example: Lot - 0.01 per every Deposit - $100, lot will be increased by 0.01.

1 TakeProfit - TakeProfit of the first trade.

- TakeProfit of the first trade. 2 TakeProfit - TakeProfit of the second trade.

- TakeProfit of the second trade. StopLoss - StopLoss.

- StopLoss. Strength of movement - determines the strength of the movement

- determines the strength of the movement The second order - enable/disable the second deal after the activation of StopLoss.

Trailing Stop parameters

Trall start - start

- start Trall dist - distance (<=0 - no work)

- distance (<=0 - no work) Trall step - step value

These parameters determine the sensitivity of the EA and protection against false triggering in case of quote spikes.

1 Deviation in points - deviation in points for the first trade

- deviation in points for the first trade 1 Deviation in minutes - deviation in minutes for the first trade

- deviation in minutes for the first trade 2 Deviation in points - deviation in points for the second trade

- deviation in points for the second trade 2 Deviation in minutes - deviation in minutes for the second trade

Magic - the magic number





Recommendations

Please read the Expert Advisor description carefully;

Before using the EA on a real account, test it with the minimum risk in the strategy tester, in the visual mode, over the last 2-3 months;

Be sure to use VPS, preferably with minimal network delays to the broker's server;

Do not run other Expert Advisors on the account simultaneously with Elementary E;

Contact the EA author for any questions about the EA operation;

Use a deposit of $1000 or higher.